Wolf Pack on the hunt for top-seeded Boise State

LAS VEGAS – Boise State won its first outright regular-season Mountain West title and appears to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

Steve Alford still expects the top-seeded Broncos (24-7) to be highly motivated for the MW Tournament quarterfinal against his No. 8 Nevada team on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center (1 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Wolf Pack (13-17), which advanced with a 79-72 win over No. 9 New Mexico in the opening round, burst Boise State’s bubble with an 89-82 win in last year’s conference tournament.

“They’ve done a really good job of going from last year to this year. You can tell that this group over the summer was on a mission,” Alford said of the Broncos. “It’s very easy to look at last year with what they did. We might have had some things to do with keeping them out of the tournament, which is not easy for them.

“And I think they came at us.”

Boise State swept the regular-season series with an 85-70 win in Reno, Nevada, and a conference-clinching 73-67 win March 5 in Boise, Idaho.

Four different players scored in double figures and Nevada shot 50% from the field in the second meeting.

“Why can’t we be that team?” Wolf Pack forward forward Warren Washington asked. “There’s not a lot of people talking about us. We understand that. But we want to take on the challenge as being the underdog.”

The Boise State-Nevada winner will play the No. 4 Wyoming-No. 5 UNLV winner in a semifinal Friday.

High (major) praise

New Mexico finished Richard Pitino’s first season as head coach 13-19 overall with 13 losses against MW teams.

Pitino, who took the job after posting a 171-155 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances in eight seasons at Minnesota, gained a lot of respect for his new conference this year.

“The Mountain West is not a mid-major conference, in my opinion,” Pitino said. “There’s not a whole lot of a difference in the Big Ten and what I’m seeing here.”

Aggies and Rams

No. 7 Utah State, which won the MW Tournament in 2019 and 2020 and lost in the 2021 championship game to San Diego State, will not be an easy out for No. 2 Colorado State in the semifinal round.

The Aggies (18-14) shot 81% in the second half and blew out No. 10 Air Force 83-56 in the opening round.

Brandon Horvath finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Justin Bean added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting for Utah State.

The Rams (24-4), who are led by MW player of the year David Roddy, swept the regular-season series.

“We know we’re facing a team that’s dynamite,” Utah State head coach Ryan Odom said after the program’s most lopsided MW Tournament win. “Colorado State has had an awesome season and will continue to do that hopefully in the NCAA Tournament.”

Kindness matters

Odom thanked the Air Force coaching staff for delivering a batch of homemade Ukrainian cookies to sophomore guard Max Shulga, who is from Kiev, in the locker room before the game.

“What an amazing gesture,” Odom said. "Obviously, Max has been going through a ton individually. His family lives right in Kiev. And we’ve all followed what’s going on there right now. It breaks our hearts.

“He’s handled it with grace, he’s handled it as well as anyone possibly could. And his play has elevated.”

Shulga, whose family is still in the Ukrainian capital as the Russian invasion continues, finished with 11 points off the bench.

“It’s obviously nerve-racking when you see stuff on the news,” Shulga told the Salt Lake Tribune last week. “Until your people text you back to say everything is good, you’re obviously nervous about it.”

Multi-tasking

Drake Jeffries didn’t spend his down time walking around the Strip or relaxing in his hotel room.

UW’s starting shooting guard was on the baseline working as a freelance photographer during the Air Force-Utah State game Wednesday.

