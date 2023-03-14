LARAMIE – The transfer portal isn’t the only issue Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder is dealing with right now.

There’s also the coaching carousel.

UW assistant Sundance Wicks, a Gillette native, is leaving the program to become the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Green Bay Press Gazette was the first to report the hire, noting that the school’s athletic director, Josh Moon, held the same position at Northern State when Wicks was a player there.

Wicks – who was previously the head coach at Missouri Western before joining Linder’s staff prior to the 2020-21 season – was known for his boundless energy and positive outlook with the Pokes, especially during the disappointing 9-22 finish this season.

“That’s who I am. It’s not hard for me,” Wicks said recently. “I think if you’re not naturally extroverted like myself, sometimes it is hard to get yourself up and get going. For me, in 2015, I made that commitment, man, for a long race in life. Just going up and down in my coaching career, in 2015, I just decided I’m going to be intentionally energetic. I’m going to be relentless; I’m going to be engaging, I’m going to be optimistic, I’m going to be authentic, I’m going to go with it every single day and just see what happens.

“Life has been really good since then. I mean, the good Lord has blessed me because I believe just giving everything you have to everybody around you, that’s my gift.”

After being named the Milward Simpson athlete of the year in 1999 following a decorated career at Campbell County High School, Wicks played at Northern State where he was later the associate head coach following stints as an assistant at Colorado, Northern Illinois and San Francisco.

Linder and the remaining staff currently have eight scholarships to fill with starters Jeremiah Oden and Noah Reynolds and backup Noah Reynolds joining in-season transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman in the portal.

Wicks filled in for Linder, who stayed by his dying father’s side during the Mountain West Tournament, as the interim head coach for the Cowboys’ 87-76 defeat to New Mexico last Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, which was the final game for seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson.

“These two dudes, I got no worries about what they’re going to do the rest of their life,” Wicks said after the season-ending loss to the Lobos. “I’m just so proud of these guys. I’m happy for these guys because of what they endured and what they went through, because the rest of their life they’re going to be able to draw back on these experiences with no regrets.”