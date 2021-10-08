Wyoming at Air Force: Storylines

Muma momentum

Chad Muma filled up the stat sheet during UW’s first three games, averaging 11 tackles with three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. But UConn was able to limit the Cowboys’ star linebacker to three tackles by running plays away from him and double-teaming him in the blocking scheme. UW will need Muma to return to his dominant form and carry out his assignments against Air Force’s triple-option attack. Logan Wilson averaged nine tackles in the previous two meetings with the Falcons and made the game-clinching interception in the Pokes’ 2018 win.

Turnover battle

This is obviously a storyline in every game, but the team that can create a timely turnover and/or avoid the costly mistake will almost certainly win this game. Air Force and Wyoming are tied for 13th nationally in turnover margin. The Falcons are plus-five through five games, and the Pokes are plus-four through four games. Gaining an extra possession or two will be critical for the visitors. Air Force scored on all four possession and held New Mexico to 46 yards to take a 24-0 lead at halftime last week before coasting to a 38-10 victory in Albuquerque.

Rivalry renewed?

Air Force only officially views Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy combatants Army and Navy as rivals. The Falcons also play for a traveling trophy against Colorado State. But Wyoming’s coaches and players are passionate about this Front Range series and are desperate to get back in the win column after losing 20-6 in 2019 and having Air Force cancel last year’s game in Laramie due to COVID-19. It was the first time the teams did not play since 1979. The Falcons reportedly wanted to leave the Mountain West for the American Athletic Conference, a move that was rebuffed when Boise State, CSU and San Diego State decided to stay put for the time being and perhaps adds an extra level of spice to the rivalry for the Cowboys.

