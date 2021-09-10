Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Crunching Numbers

57.7 UW ran 69 plays against Montana State with 43 runs and 26 passes. That qualifies as a balanced attack for the Cowboys compared to recent seasons. Sean Chambers, who completed 57.7% of his passes in the opener, had only averaged 11.3 passing attempts in his previous 13 gamed before finishing 15-for-26 for 197 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Bobcats.

45.7 Ralph Fawaz, the Mountain West freshman of the week, had an impressive debut as UW’s punter, averaging 45.7 yards on six attempts with five punts inside the Montana State 20-yard line. Fawaz’s six punts went for: 43 yards to the MSU 28-yard line (fair catch), 54 yards to the MSU 14-yard line (-3-yard return), 33 yards to the MSU 1-yard line (no return), 53 yards to the MSU 11-yard line (no return), 44 yards to the MSU 11-yard line (fair catch) and 47 yards to the MSU 13-yard line (no return).

10-4 The Cowboys are now 10-4 (.714) in Chambers’ 14 career starts. One of the losses was during last year’s opener at Nevada when he suffered a season-ending leg injury on the third snap. All four losses came on the road. Chambers has led the Pokes to road wins at Colorado State in 2018 and Texas State in 2019.