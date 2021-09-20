Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Cowboys won't overlook 0-4 UConn Huskies

Offensively, quarterback Sean Chambers passed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and UW finished with 118 net rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will address the team’s approach to third-down situations -- the Cowboys were 4-for-11 (36.4%) converting their opportunities against Ball State.

The coaches decided to save most of the playbook for another day after entering the halftime locker room with a 31-0 cushion.

“We did dial some things back offensively,” Bohl said. “We had several things on our play sheet that we chose not to do and same thing on defense. I wish maybe we would have finished a little bit stronger in the second half, but I thought our guys still had some memories of what had happened the week before. So it was good to make some things happen.”

Ball State benched decorated starting quarterback Drew Plitt in the second half after he was sacked five times, threw an interception and lost a fumble before the intermission. Backup John Paddock was 13-for-20 passing with no touchdowns and an interception.

UConn, which has already used three different quarterbacks in four games, fell behind 42-0 at halftime in a 52-21 loss at Army.