Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Cowboys won't overlook 0-4 UConn Huskies

LARAMIE – The staggering numbers scream mismatch.
Unbeaten Wyoming is averaging 38.0 points per game (35th in the FBS) while allowing 23.7 points per game (68th).
Winless UConn has scored 12.2 points per game (127th) and given up 46.0 points per game (128th) so far this season.
The Cowboys (3-0) are 29 ½-point favorites over the Huskies (0-4) entering the first meeting between the programs Saturday at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
UW head coach Craig Bohl is confident the only statistic his team, which is coming off an impressive 45-12 dismantling of Ball State, is concerned about is finishing 1-0 this week.
“We set a high bar,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “There are things that we did well in the game, but we left some meat on the bone out there. There’s stuff on the tape that is going to become apparent to all the groups, particularly the lines of scrimmage, where we need to get better.”
UW’s defense moved up from 90th to 69th in the national rankings for total yards allowed (352.7 per game) after limiting the reigning Mid-American Conference champion Cardinals (1-2) to 260 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker and linebacker Chad Muma each returned an interception for a touchdown. The Cowboys are plus-five in turnover margin (tied for 5th in the FBS) while UConn is minus-five (tied for 123rd).
Offensively, quarterback Sean Chambers passed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and UW finished with 118 net rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will address the team’s approach to third-down situations -- the Cowboys were 4-for-11 (36.4%) converting their opportunities against Ball State.
The coaches decided to save most of the playbook for another day after entering the halftime locker room with a 31-0 cushion.
“We did dial some things back offensively,” Bohl said. “We had several things on our play sheet that we chose not to do and same thing on defense. I wish maybe we would have finished a little bit stronger in the second half, but I thought our guys still had some memories of what had happened the week before. So it was good to make some things happen.”
Ball State benched decorated starting quarterback Drew Plitt in the second half after he was sacked five times, threw an interception and lost a fumble before the intermission. Backup John Paddock was 13-for-20 passing with no touchdowns and an interception.
UConn, which has already used three different quarterbacks in four games, fell behind 42-0 at halftime in a 52-21 loss at Army.
The Cowboys will focus on their own flaws in preparation for Saturday’s opportunity to start 4-0 for the first time since 1996.
“Our guys have high expectations of themselves. As a head coach, I have expectations of this football team,” Bohl said. “I think we have an opportunity to be good, but we’re still a work in progress.”
UW in good health
Starting tight end Treyton Welch, who left the Ball State game with a sprained ankle, might be able to play against UConn.
“We’re optimistic he’s going to be fine,” Bohl said.
Starting left guard Eric Abojei was held out of the second half as a precautionary measure after suffering a stinger.
Bohl cited three factors for why UW, which has lost several key players to serious season-ending injuries in recent years, is nearly at full strength after three games.
The program’s partnership with Riddell, a sports equipment company that provides “smart helmets” equipped with sensors to monitor head trauma, has helped decrease concussions within the team.
Moving spring practice back so players could go through 10 consecutive weeks of strength and conditioning last winter has the Cowboys in much better shape for a 12-game schedule after last year’s 2-4 finish to the pandemic-shortened campaign.
And the depth on the roster at almost every position has spread the reps around and kept the players fresh.
“We’re pretty unscathed and we’re excited about where we’re at health-wise,” Bohl said.
Notable
The Athletic, which ranks all 130 FBS teams each week, moved UW up from 91 to 69 after the Ball State win and has UConn at No. 130. … The Cowboys received one vote in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll.
Quotable
“We score how many points, and you throw a bucket of water on there,” Bohl joked when asked about UW’s third-down conversion rate. “I’m in a great mood and you just went ahead and stirred the pot there.”
