LARAMIE – Wyoming's road to winning the 2023 Mountain West championship is set.

But the Pokes will mostly be home during the first half of head coach Craig Bohl's 10th season in Laramie.

UW will play five of its first six games at War Memorial Stadium, including the first two conference games against New Mexico on Sept. 30 and reigning MW champion Fresno State on Oct. 7.

The Cowboys won last year’s meeting with the Lobos 27-14 in Albuquerque and lead the series 39-36. UW ended the 2022 regular season with a lopsided 30-0 loss at Bulldog Stadium and has lost the last four meetings to the Bulldogs.

The Cowboys’ first MW road game will be at Air Force on Oct. 14. UW defeated the Falcons 17-14 last season and trails the competitive Front Range series 30-27-3.

After an open date, the Pokes will have another road game at Boise State on Oct. 28. UW had the Broncos on the ropes last season until Jayden Clemons’ interception in the end zone allowed the Mountain Division champions to escape Laramie with a 20-17 win.

The Cowboys are 1-16 all-time against Boise State, including 0-8 on the blue turf. That will likely have to change for Bohl to win the MW title.

The Border War against Colorado State is set for Nov. 4 in Laramie. Bohl’s teams have prevailed in six of the last seven matchups, including last year’s 14-13 win in Fort Collins, which kept UW in the MW championship race entering the final two weeks of the season.

The Rams will be looking for their first win against their rivals since 2020 and their first win at War Memorial Stadium since 2015.

UW will play UNLV on Nov. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This will be the first meeting between the programs since the Pokes’ 45-14 win 2020. Fans were not allowed to attend that game in the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders due to the pandemic.

The Cowboys will host Hawaii on Nov. 18 in the seventh and final home game of the season at War Memorial Stadium. UW flew back from Honolulu with the Paniolo Trophy for the first time since 1997 following last season’s 27-20 win over the Rainbow Warriors.

The regular-season finale for the Pokes will be at Nevada on Nov. 25. UW hasn’t played the Wolf Pack since losing the 2020 opener 37-34 in overtime inside an empty Mackay Stadium.

The Pokes’ four non-conference matchups were previously set with two Big 12 opponents, a perennial Sun Belt Conference contender and an FCS foe on the slate.

UW will open the season against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders finished 8-5 last season with wins over both SEC-bound rivals, Texas and Oklahoma, as well as a 42-25 win over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl.

The Cowboys will host Portland State on Sept. 9. The Vikings, who will be coming off a tough opener at Oregon, finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky last season.

UW’s first road game will be at Texas on Sept. 16 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns, who lead the all-time series 5-0, will be coming off a Sept. 9 game at future SEC rival Alabama and will be starting their final Big 12 season on Sept. 23 at Baylor.

The Pokes will host Appalachian State on Sept. 23 before getting into MW play. The Mountaineers finished a disappointing 6-6 last season but upset then-No. 6 Texas A&M on the road. UW lost the only previous meeting in the series 31-13 in 2015 in Boone, North Carolina.

The MW championship will be played on Dec. 2. The conference will not have divisions this season in an effort to make sure its top two teams meet in the title game.

Kickoff times and television networks for UW’s games will be announced at a later date.