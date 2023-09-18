LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley returned to practice on Monday.

That doesn’t mean Wyoming’s starting quarterback will be taking the snaps against Appalachian State in the non-conference finale on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Peasley most demonstrate his throwing shoulder has healed enough to play like he did before the injury.

“The measure is going to be, can he throw at a high capacity?” UW head coach Craig Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “When I say high capacity, can he make the throws he needs to make for us to win.”

Peasley opened the season with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win over Texas Tech. That included a dramatic fourth-down touchdown strike to John Michael Gyllenborg in the second overtime.

The super senior completed 68.8% of his attempts with a career-high three touchdown passes against Portland State before spending most of the fourth quarter on the bench icing his shoulder.

Evan Svoboda, making his first career start, was 17-for-28 passing for 136 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ 31-10 loss at Texas, which moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

“Evan really gives us a comfort level,” Bohl said. “If for some reason Andrew is not able to play, I think you’ve got a good player there. He’s going to continue to grow. But let’s reflect back on Andrew Peasley’s performances – gutty and he was on point. I thought he played his best against Portland State.”

Since Peasley is considered “day to day” by Bohl, App State will have to prepare for both quarterbacks.

The Mountaineers (2-1) had three interceptions during last week’s win over East Carolina and held projected NFL first-round pick Drake Maye without a touchdown pass in a double-overtime loss at North Carolina.

The Pokes plan to utilize Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 110 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, against the Longhorns to take some pressure off the passing game.

When asked why Sam Scott, UW’s leading rusher through the first two weeks, didn’t get any carries in Austin, Bohl said the Waylee is now RB1.

“Some of it is going to be running back by committee, but I can tell you off of this last game that Harrison separated himself,” Bohl said. “Harrison will be our lead guy. You’ll see some of these other guys sprinkled in with the skill set they bring.”

Starting cornerback Kolbey Taylor, who was suspended for a violation of team rules, has not been ruled in our out for App State.

“It’s still to be determined,” Bohl said. “I’m not going to get into specifics, I understand your question. I don’t believe he’ll practice (Monday), but we’ll see as the week goes along.”

Bohl said the Cowboys limped onto the plane after the physical game at Texas, but no serious injuries were suffered.