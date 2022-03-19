Wyoming Cowboys backup point guard Deng Dut enters transfer portal

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado hasn’t announced if he’s coming back for a super senior season at Wyoming.

Deng Dut isn’t waiting around to see if more minutes become available in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore point guard, who averaged 0.7 points and 1.1 assists in 12 appearances for the Cowboys, entered the transfer portal Saturday.

Dut, who is from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists during his junior college all-American season at the College of Southern Idaho in 2020-21.

UW head coach Jeff Linder signed Dut to help replace Marcus Williams after the 2021 Mountain West freshman of the year transferred to Texas A&M a year ago.

But with Maldonado becoming the primary ball handler this season while earning all-MW first team honors and leading the Pokes to an NCAA Tournament appearance, Dut played a total of 87 minutes.

True freshman Noah Reynolds emerged as Maldonado’s primary backup during MW play.

Dut is the second UW player to enter the portal, along with sophomore forward John Grigsby, a walk-on who scored five points in seven appearances.

Senior shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, is turning professional instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

UW finished 25-9 overall and lost in the First Four to Indiana.

