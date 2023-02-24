FORT COLLINS – A Colorado State student won free beer for a year at New Belgium Brewing by knocking down a half-court shot at halftime.

The Pokes didn’t guard him either.

Wyoming allowed the Rams to shoot 59.2% from the field during an 84-71 loss to Colorado State in front of an orange-clad crowd of 8,083 on Friday night at Moby Arena.

Hunter Maldonado gave a valiant effort in his final Border War with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Brendan Wenzel scored 17 points and Hunter Thompson added 12 points each but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the Cowboys (8-20, 3-13) from clinching last place and the No. 11 seed at the Mountain West Tournament.

"Tonight, we didn’t do a good job of making them miss obviously," Maldonado said. "Any college program, if you give them open shots, they’re going to hit them. They didn’t really feel us for most of the game. We had stretches where they did feel us and we got it down to like five points, but that’s when we’ve got to execute better and keep playing how we were.

"We kind of got tired and ran out of juice."

John Tonje (25 points) and James Moors (16 points) led a balanced attack for the Rams (13-16, 4-11).

Isaiah Stevens provided an answer for every UW run as the star point guard finished with 15 points, 12 assists and no turnovers.

"When John Tonje plays well, when he gets 18 or 20 points, that’s when they become really hard to beat," said UW head coach Jeff Linder, who returned to the bench after missing Tuesday's loss to Utah State to be with his ailing father. "He gets 25 and that’s the X factor. Really what it boiled down to was just sitting down and guarding the ball. Their effort to guard the ball was just better than our effort to guard the ball."

After a dunk by Caden Powell and a tough bucket in the paint from Maldonado the score was tied 12-12.

But the Rams went on a 10-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Joe Palmer, which forced Linder to call a timeout.

The lead ballooned to 35-19 when Tonje buried a 3 in front of the UW bench with 4:10 remaining in the first half.

"Honestly, I couldn’t tell you," Wenzel said when asked why UW struggles to get timely stops. "We have good defensive possessions here or there but it’s not consistent."

Maldonado stopped the bleeding with a basket and a 3 by Thompson cut the deficit to single digits before a jumper by Stevens gave CSU a 40-30 lead at the intermission.

The Rams were 16-for-26 (61.5%) from the field with 12 assists and five turnovers. The Pokes were 10-for-25 (40%) shooting with seven assists and four turnovers.

Maldonado led the visitors with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists at the break.

"You’ve got to sit down (defensively) and find a way to get a little bit more, especially when you’re on the road in a tough environment," Linder lamented.

Tonje opened the second half with a rim-shaking dunk and splashed a 3 to give CSU a 47-36 advantage.

UW clawed back to within 49-44 on a drive by Maldonado, but Jeremiah Oden picked up his fourth foul with 12:19 to play.

Thompson, who was 0-for-6 from the field against Utah State, hit a pair of 3s to get the Pokes within 59-52.

A three-point play by Maldonado made the score 63-58 but Stevens countered with a step-back 3 on the other end to spark a 10-0 knockout punch by the Rams.

A 3 by Tonje put the game on ice as the Rams built a 73-58 cushion with 4:09 remaining.

"We didn’t play the best defensive game. Give credit to Colorado State. They’re a well-coached, tough team," Thompson said. "They had that grit we were lacking."

Maldonado and Thompson will be honored before their final home game against Nevada on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Linder became emotional talking about the super seniors on the court at Moby Arena after the game and broke down when asked about his father, Bruce, who is fighting for his life.

Better days, and Border Wars, are ahead.

"There’s a certain level that I know we have in us," Linder said. "Maybe it’s not this year, but as we move down the road with the guys that are in that locker room now and the guys we’ll add, it’s not if, it’s going to be when."