LARAMIE – It’s always “Sunny” in the Arena-Auditorium.

Despite the adversity Wyoming has faced this season, Sundance Wicks has done everything in his power to keep the Pokes’ vibe positive.

Jeff Linder was in Denver on Thursday spending time with his ailing father, Bruce, so Wicks happily filled in at the podium during the head coach’s regularly scheduled press conference.

Wicks, the vivacious assistant coach from Gillette, also handled the scout as UW prepares to conclude the regular season against No. 18 San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (9-20, 4-13), who toppled Nevada during Tuesday’s senior night at the Arena-Auditorium, will try to continue building momentum for the Mountain West Tournament.

The Aztecs (23-6, 14-3) can clinch the MW regular-season title with a win over last-place UW.

“What do you want me to say? They’re the best team in the Mountain West, man,” Wicks said. “It’s proven year in, year out. … They like to get in rock fights and backyard alley fights. Going to their place on senior night in Viejas for them to win the conference title outright, that’s the mountain to climb.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for our guys.”

Hunter Maldonado recorded a triple-double against SDSU last season and nearly became the first player in program history to accomplish the statistical feat twice. The versatile 6-foot-7 super senior finished with 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds against the Wolf Pack.

Hunter Thompson, who has also been at UW for six years, added 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds during the duo’s final game together in Laramie.

It was a memorable night for the Pokes during a miserable season in which preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike did not play due to injury and Noah Reynolds’ breakout season was cut short by concussions.

The departure of Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman last month left UW with only seven healthy scholarship players at the time.

Wicks believes the hard times will inspire the players returning next season during offseason workouts.

“We get complacent as human beings,” Wicks said. “I get complacent as a husband sometimes, and my wife lets me know right away. I don’t have to distort my competitive reality because she’ll do it for me. But, yes, this entire team should have a chip on their shoulder.

“The people that come back, whoever decides to come back and ‘Ride for the Brand,’ like they should have that Poke pride, they should have a chip on their shoulder.”

Jeremiah Oden figures to be one of the key returners. The junior forward scored a career-high 28 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 at the free-throw line against Nevada.

During UW’s 80-75 loss to the Aztecs on Jan. 7 in Laramie, Oden had to play the five spot with Thompson unavailable due to mononucleosis. Now his length and aggressiveness on the wing will be needed to combat SDSU’s deep lineup.

“He’s playing with a lot more confidence, he’s learning how to grow into a newer role, which is only going to help him in the future to become a better basketball player,” Wicks said of Oden. “He needs to become more complete on both ends of the ball. Offensively, he’s showing that growth. Defensively, is an area, once he gets comfortable guarding different positions, that’s where he’s going to really, really take the next step.”

Maldonado led the Pokes with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the first meeting with SDSU. Oden had 15 points and seven rebounds with Xavier DuSell (15 points) and Brendan Wenzel (14 points) finishing a combined 8-for-9 on 3-pointers.

The Aztecs are second in the MW behind Boise State in points allowed (64.9 per game) and second behind Air Force in opponent 3-point field-goal percentage (29.5%) this season.

“We’ve got to take another step,” Maldonado said. “We play San Diego State next and go in there at their house, they’re ranked 18th or 19th, and they’re first (in the standings). So, it’s another level up.

“We’ve got to show up and give everything we’ve got, see where the chips fall and carry this momentum into the conference tournament.”

SDSU, which is 48-6 (88.9%) in MW home games under head coach Brian Dutcher, will honor eight seniors before Saturday’s game.

The Pokes will have to match the Aztecs’ effort by playing with the type of boundless energy Wicks brings to the bench.

“If you’re playing your best basketball in March, that’s what you want,” Wicks said. “I think this team, going through all this, we finally found stability over these last five to six games where we have a consistent roster, consistent human beings, consistent accountability and we go forward with that. Now everybody has a better understanding of who they are with this scheme with their roles.

“Now you’re playing really good basketball against really good teams going into March.”

UW will open the MW Tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.