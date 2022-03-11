Wyoming Cowboys confident NCAA Tournament berth is coming after UNLV win

LAS VEGAS – Hunter Maldonado became Wyoming’s all-time assists leader during the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal round.

The 6-foot-7 senior finished with five assists to bring his career total to 503, passing the legendary Sean Dent (502) in the history books.

The most important pass of Maldonado’s career did not count in the stat sheet, however. With the Pokes trailing 56-54 in the waning seconds, he threw a cross-court laser to Brenden Wenzel.

Instead of taking an open 3-pointer, Wenzel moved the ball again for an even better shot, which Xavier DuSell buried to give the Cowboys the lead for good in Thursday’s 59-56 victory over UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s all about trust and unselfishness,” said Wenzel, who added two made free throws with 3.2 seconds left after a defensive stop. “Whenever Maldonado skipped it to me, I saw the defender coming at me, I saw the X to my left, and I just trusted him to make it.

“And he did.”

DuSell’s 3 may have removed UW from bubble trouble,

“It’s sweet,” Maldonado said of ending the program’s 19-game losing streak against the Runnin’ Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center, which dated back to 2003.

Entering the Cowboys’ (25-7) semifinal game against regular-season champion Boise State on Friday night, most bracket projections had Jeff Linder’s team in the NCAA Tournament field.

UW, which lost four of six games after getting ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll last month, moved up to No. 44 in the NET rankings entering the matchup with the Broncos (No. 31).

“It took us a little bit to recalibrate,” Linder said. “I do think that the grind we endured with the schedule down the stretch, hopefully it will pay of here as we make our way into the tournament.”

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger is also confident the Pokes will be among the MW teams in the field of 68, along with Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

“This is a four-bid league,” Kruger said. “We finished fifth. It’s tough. … I mean, this is not an easy tournament to advance in. It’s an unbelievably strong and good conference.”

The top-seeded Broncos (25-7) escaped with a 71-69 victory over No. 8 Nevada, No. 2 CSU edged No. 7 Utah State 53-51 and No. 3 SDSU survived No. 6 Fresno State 53-46 in the quarterfinals.

“Before this tournament started, I said I think this is going to be the best tournament going on in Vegas right now,” said Aztecs guard Matt Badley, a Cal transfer who was an all-Pac-12 player. “We’re extremely deep. There was great competition in the Pac-12, but it’s really deep in this conference.”

The Cowboys have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2015 when they earned an automatic bid by winning the MW Tournament. UW hasn’t received an at-large bid since 2002 when the 11th-seeded Pokes upset Gonzaga before losing to Arizona in the round of 32.

Five months after being picked to finish tied for eighth with New Mexico in the MW race, the Pokes may have punched their ticket to the Big Dance after improving to 10-2 in games decided by five or fewer points.

“These teams are at the top for a reason. They win close games,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said after the top-four seeds in the MW Tournament advanced to the semifinals. “The four teams left have won close games all year, that’s why they were in the positions they were and that’s why all four will probably end up in the NCAA Tournament.”

