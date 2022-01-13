 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming Cowboys continue restocking QB room with addition of Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley

  • Updated
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson shouts to his team in the Aggies' game against BYU on Oct. 1 in Logan, Utah.

 Rick Bowmer, AP

LARAMIE – The NCAA transfer portal includes a direct route from Laramie to Logan, Utah.

And vice versa.

Former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley, who entered the portal after the Aggies won the Mountain West this season, announced on Thursday night that he is transferring to Wyoming.

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Levi Williams after his most valuable player performance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl when he transferred to Utah State.

Peasley, who was beaten out for the starting spot by Logan Bonner but led Utah State to a 49-45 victory at Air Force with three touchdown passes, has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2 Peasley completed 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances at Utah State. He also ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run against New Mexico in 2020.

UW, which also lost Sean Chambers to Montana State, previously received a verbal commitment from Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda.

The two newcomers and incoming true freshman will join redshirt freshmen Gavin Beerup and Hank Gibbs (6-5, 226) and Utah transfer Jayden Clemons (6-1, 208) in the Pokes’ quarterback room in 2022.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Pokes in the Portal

Tracking the players leaving and joining the Wyoming Cowboys this offseason:

(Transferring out)

Keyon Blankenbaker, nickel back, entered portal on Dec. 4 as a graduate transfer

Sean Chambers, quarterback, entered the portal on Dec. 23, committed to Montana State on Jan. 9

C.J. Coldon, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer

Azizi Hearn, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer

Victor Jones, defensive lineman, entered portal on Dec. 23 as a graduate transfer, signed with Akron on Jan. 7

Cameron Murray, safety, entered portal on Dec. 22 as a graduate transfer, signed with Northern Colorado on Jan. 5

Isaiah Neyor, wide receiver, entered portal on Dec. 22, signed with Tennessee on Jan. 8

Xazavian Valladay, running back, entered portal on Dec. 27 as a graduate transfer, committed to Arizona State on Jan. 11

Rome Weber, safety, entered portal on Dec. 23, signed with Western Kentucky on Jan. 7

Levi Williams, quarterback, entered portal on Dec. 22, signed with Utah State on Dec. 30

(Transferring in)

Cole DeMarzo, linebacker, Michigan State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 8

Andrew Peasley, quarterback, Utah State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 13

Evan Svoboda, quarterback, Snow College, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 6

