Wyoming Cowboys cruise to 74-61 victory over Nevada Wolf Pack

LARAMIE – The Cowboys are recovering nicely after dialing Reno 9-1-1.

Wyoming cured the lingering Border War hangover with a 74-61 victory over Nevada in front of a lively Saturday night crowd of 7,855 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (23-5, 12-3) improved to 13-0 at home and remained a game behind first-place Boise State in the Mountain West race. The Broncos (23-6, 14-2) won 86-76 at UNLV.

Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado -- who combined for 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting with nine turnovers during Wednesday’s 61-55 loss at Colorado State – returned to form against the Wolf Pack (12-15, 6-10).

Ike finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds for his 12the double-double of the season. Maldonado finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

“Credit to them, they played great defense,” Ike said of his rough night at Moby Arena. “I missed some shots, and that happens. Can’t get upset. You’ve just got to come in the next day and go to work and see that ball go in. That’s what happened.”

Jeremiah Oden scored 10 points and Xavier DuSell chipped in with eight points in his first start since Jan. 15.

Nevada’s dynamic scoring duo, Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge, were held to 12 point each on a combined 10-for-31 shooting. The visitors shot 36.7% (22-for-60) from the field as a team.

“We had to get back to our habits,” Maldonado said. “Sit down on defense, stay together as a unit. I think we did a good job.”

UW started the second half with a dunk by Oden and a bucket by Ike to take its largest lead, 46-26, with 18:22 remaining.

The Wolf Pack rattled off the next nine points with the help of some sloppy turnovers by the Pokes. Oden hit a 3 and Ike hit three quick shots in the paint to restore order.

After Nevada climbed within 10 points, Maldonado made a timely 3 to make the score 69-56.

Steve Alford’s disappointing Wolf Pack went quietly into the cold Laramie night down the stretch.

“I think it was really awesome,” Maldonado said of enjoying a comfortable victory in a season filled with nerve-racking finishes. “Especially with the crowd.

The Cowboys led 42-26 at the intermission after Ike and Maldonado combined for 26 points.

DuSell splashed a 3 to begin a 10-0 run after Nevada made the first basket of the game for its only lead.

Maldonado made a floater over the outstretched arm of 7-foot center Will Baker to give the Cowboys a 20-7 head start.

Back-to-back 3s by Maldonado and Noah Reynolds extended UW’s cushion to 28-12 with 9:12 remaining in the first half.

The Wolf Pack chipped away and cut the deficit to 11 points (35-24) after a three-point play by Tre Coleman.

Then Ike scored the Cowboys’ last seven points, including a three-point play with 43.4 seconds left, to extend the lead to 16 points at the break.

“I thought we could definitely overreact,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of the bitter loss to CSU. “Proud of our guys after that rivalry game to come back and have the mindset we needed to play against a very talented Nevada team on a quick turnaround and knowing what our schedule was coming up.”

The Pokes will host San Diego State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., MW Network).

