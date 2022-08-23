Wyoming Cowboys decide not to name starting QB for opener at Illinois

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl will play the cloak and dagger along with counterpart Bret Bielema.

Wyoming’s head coach listed his the starting quarterback as “TBA” on the Week 0 depth chart released Tuesday.

The Pokes open the season against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Illini head coach Bret Bielema refused to announce his starter during his Monday press conference.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito are expected to be taking the snaps for UW and Illinois, respectively.

“Absolutely,” Peasley said when asked if he felt like he was ready to lead the Cowboys offense in 2022. “I think dudes follow me and respect me as a quarterback. Whatever happens, I’ll do my best, and I think they’ll do their best for me, too.”

Peasley competed with Evan Svoboda, Hank Gibbs, Jayden Clemons and Caden Becker during fall camp. He appeared to be the obvious choice after passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns on a windy April afternoon in Laramie while the other competitors combined for 97 yards with no scores.

After losing inefficient 2021 starters Sean Chambers (Montana State) and Levi Williams (Utah State) to the transfer portal, UW added Peasley from the rival Aggies and signed Svoboda from Snow College.

“I think the opportunity will be there for a couple of the QBs,” Peasley said when asked about Bohl’s ambiguous depth chart. “We all just need to make sure we go in prepared and ready to play at any point. That’s it.”

Peasley has the experience edge over the other quarterbacks after playing four years in Logan. The dual-threat fifth-year junior is trying to spark a UW offense that was 117th in the FBS in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 84th in scoring (25.4 points per game) during last year’s 7-6 finish.

“We feel good about the progress we’ve made, but until you go out there and start playing against an opponent when things aren’t scripted, you don’t know how good a quarterback is, how they respond,” Bohl said. “But the number of guys we’ve had in there we feel good, and they’ll do a good job leading our offense.”

Bielema’s quarterback decision comes down to DeVito and incumbent Artur Sitkowski.

““I know who the starting quarterback is, the starting quarterback knows who the starting quarterback is and the team knows that,” Bielema said Monday. “I think our guys understand the value of these first games, what it allows us to do. I think we learned that first-hand that sometimes to show up game day and let everybody see the University of Illinois unfold for the first time in reality is a good thing, so we’ll kind of stick to that messaging.”

Illinois finished 5-7 during Bielema’s first season. He has hired a new offensive coordinator, Barry Lummey Jr., to fix an offense that was 121st in passing (156.2 ypg) and 116th in scoring (20.2 ppg) in 2021.