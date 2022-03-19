Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Solomon Byrd seeking transfer

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl said there could be more Wyoming players entering the transfer portal after the spring game on April 30.

Solomon Byrd didn’t even wait until the first spring practice.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound defensive end announced Friday night he is seeking a transfer after making 87 tackles and 10 sacks during his three seasons playing for the Cowboys.

Byrd is the 12th player to enter the transfer portal since UW’s 2021 season ended with a victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for a disappointing 7-6 finish.

“Wyoming! Thank you for the past four years here,” Byrd posted on social media. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play this game at a blue collar institution.”

Byrd had a career-high 45 tackles with 6.5 sacks in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season and suffering a season-ending injury that limited him to eight games in 2021.

Other potential starters on the defensive line who left the program via the portal are Jaylen Pate and Victor Jones. The Pokes also lose starting defensive end Garrett Crall to graduation.

DeVonne Harris will be the front-runner to start at one defensive end spot when spring practice begins March 29.

Some young players with an opportunity to fill the void include Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders, Tyce Westland and Micah Young.

Cole Godbout (nose tackle) and Jordan Bertagnole (defensive tackle) returning at the interior spots.

