UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Solomon Byrd seeking transfer

Wyoming's Solomon Byrd takes down UConn’s Nathan Carter during their game Sept. 25 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Head coach Craig Bohl announced Monday that Byrd will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

 Jessica Hill, Hartford Courant

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl said there could be more Wyoming players entering the transfer portal after the spring game on April 30.

Solomon Byrd didn’t even wait until the first spring practice.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound defensive end announced Friday night he is seeking a transfer after making 87 tackles and 10 sacks during his three seasons playing for the Cowboys.

Byrd is the 12th player to enter the transfer portal since UW’s 2021 season ended with a victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for a disappointing 7-6 finish.

“Wyoming! Thank you for the past four years here,” Byrd posted on social media. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play this game at a blue collar institution.”

Byrd had a career-high 45 tackles with 6.5 sacks in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season and suffering a season-ending injury that limited him to eight games in 2021.

Other potential starters on the defensive line who left the program via the portal are Jaylen Pate and Victor Jones. The Pokes also lose starting defensive end Garrett Crall to graduation.

DeVonne Harris will be the front-runner to start at one defensive end spot when spring practice begins March 29.

Some young players with an opportunity to fill the void include Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders, Tyce Westland and Micah Young.

Cole Godbout (nose tackle) and Jordan Bertagnole (defensive tackle) returning at the interior spots.

Solomon Byrd 2021 headshot

Byrd

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Pokes in the Portal

Tracking the players leaving and joining the Wyoming Cowboys this offseason:

(Transferring out)

Keyon Blankenbaker, nickel back, entered portal on Dec. 4 as a graduate transfer

Solomon Byrd, defensive end, entered the portal on March 18

Sean Chambers, quarterback, entered the portal on Dec. 23, signed with Montana State on Jan. 9

C.J. Coldon, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer, signed with Oklahoma on Jan. 16

Azizi Hearn, cornerback, entered the portal on Dec. 26 as a graduate transfer, signed with UCLA on Jan. 16

Victor Jones, defensive lineman, entered portal on Dec. 23 as a graduate transfer, signed with Akron on Jan. 7

Cameron Murray, safety, entered portal on Dec. 22 as a graduate transfer, signed with Northern Colorado on Jan. 5

Isaiah Neyor, wide receiver, entered portal on Dec. 22, committed to Tennessee on Jan. 8, signed with Texas on Jan. 22

Jaylen Pate, defensive end, entered the portal on Jan. 19

Xazavian Valladay, running back, entered portal on Dec. 27 as a graduate transfer, signed with Arizona State on Jan. 11

Rome Weber, safety, entered portal on Dec. 23, signed with Western Kentucky on Jan. 7

Levi Williams, quarterback, entered portal on Dec. 22, signed with Utah State on Dec. 30

(Transferring in)

Cole DeMarzo, linebacker, Michigan State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 8, signed on Jan. 19

Jakorey Hawkins, cornerback, Mississippi, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 16, signed on Jan. 19

Deron Harrell, cornerback, Wisconsin, signed at Wyoming on Jan. 19

Andrew Peasley, quarterback, Utah State, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 13, signed Jan. 19

Evan Svoboda, quarterback, Snow College, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 6

TJ Urban, safety, Air Force, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 15

