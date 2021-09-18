Wyoming Cowboys dominate Ball State in 45-12 victory

"The way that our defense played today was extremely well and shows that last week was almost like a fluke for us. This is the Cowboy defense that you should be looking for."

UW had a 258-105 advantage in yards from scrimmage at the break. Ball State head coach Mike Neu decided to sit Plitt in the second half and played backup John Paddock.

An injury to Welch and a couple lackluster drives in the third quarter took the crowd of 23,467 out of the game until the signing of the “Beer Song.”

Muma, who had an interception return for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, couldn’t quite catch what would have been another pick-six.

Paddock found Jayshon Jackson for a 22-yard completion and Blankenbaker was flagged for a questionable pass-interference penalty to move the sticks on a third-and-5.

Running back Tye Jones finished the 15-play, 87-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the third quarter, but the extra point was missed.

"Some people are going to say, well, I don’t know, it seemed like Ball State maybe moved the ball a little bit in the second half," Bohl said. "Ball State is a good offense, so that was no small feat. I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made."