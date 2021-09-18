Wyoming Cowboys dominate Ball State in 45-12 victory

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl wanted the Cowboys to slam the door this time.
It was shut and locked by halftime.
Wyoming led 31-0 at the intermission after a smothering start and cruised to a 45-12 victory over reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ball State on a picturesque fall Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys’ (3-0) avoided the drama that had Bohl stressed out during their nail-biting wins over Montana State (19-16) and Northern Illinois (50-43).
UW’s defense, which finished with 6.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, outscored the Cardinals (1-2) with nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker and Chad Muma returning interceptions for touchdowns.
"I think we can do better, and that’s pretty scary to think about," quarterback Sean Chambers said after finishing this blowout on the bench relaxing after leading UW to a pair of last-minute victories the previous two games. "We beat a really good Ball State team pretty handily today. We can keep going, we can keep improving. That’s pretty exciting."
Chambers finished with 201 yards passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also scored one of UW’s three rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor continued his hot start with four receptions for 84 yards. Xazavian Valladay led the ground attack with 61 yards and a touchdown and also had two catches for 43 yards.
Head coach Craig Bohl used UW's squandering of a 42-16 lead before salvaging the wild win in DeKalb, Ill., as motivation during a physical week of practice.
"There were elements last week where we looked pretty good," Bohl said. "There were times this game where we looked explosive on offense, we tackled well on defense, we were really solid in the kicking game. So we’re well pleased with our progress."
Ball State’s first-half drive chart read: Punt. Punt. Interception. Punt. Punt. Downs. Fumble. Missed field goal.
A 37-yard completion by Chambers to Noyer set up John Hoyland’s 24-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead.
Blankenbaker returned his first career interception for a 50-yard touchdown to set the tone for a miserable afternoon for Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt.
"Our defense has a lot of pride," Blankenbaker said after the Pokes held Ball State to 260 total yards of offense. "I just built off that (interception) and kept it going the rest of the game."
Chambers had what could have been a momentum-changing interception dropped by Cardinals senior linebacker Brock Burns.
Valladay broke off a 33-yard run, Titus Swen had a 7-yard run and Dawaiian McNeely added a 9-yard run to set up a first-and-goal.
The eight-play, 80-yard drive was capped with Chambers’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch on the first play of the second quarter.
Things really snowballed for Plitt, whose pass on a fourth-and-4 at the UW 32-yard line fell incomplete.
The Cowboys took possession and went on a six-play, 68-yard march that McNeely finished with a 16-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, to make the score 24-0.
With just 42 seconds left in the half, Victor Jones forced a Plitt fumble that was recovered by Jaylen Pate 22 yards down to field to set the offense up at the Ball State 31-yard line.
Chambers ran for a 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 31-0 with 17 seconds left.
Ball State’s dynamic return man, Justin Hall, took the kickoff back 75 yards to give the visitors a chance to score before the intermission.
Jake Chanove’s 40-yard field goal attempt missed badly.
It was that kind of day for the MAC champions.
"It was super gratifying," Muma said of dominating Plitt and a Ball State offense that had its way with Mountain West champion San Jose State in last year's Arizona Bowl to finish 7-1. "We knew coming in that he was an accurate thrower and a good QB with a lot of experience under his belt.
"The way that our defense played today was extremely well and shows that last week was almost like a fluke for us. This is the Cowboy defense that you should be looking for."
UW had a 258-105 advantage in yards from scrimmage at the break. Ball State head coach Mike Neu decided to sit Plitt in the second half and played backup John Paddock.
An injury to Welch and a couple lackluster drives in the third quarter took the crowd of 23,467 out of the game until the signing of the “Beer Song.”
Muma, who had an interception return for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, couldn’t quite catch what would have been another pick-six.
Paddock found Jayshon Jackson for a 22-yard completion and Blankenbaker was flagged for a questionable pass-interference penalty to move the sticks on a third-and-5.
Running back Tye Jones finished the 15-play, 87-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the third quarter, but the extra point was missed.
"Some people are going to say, well, I don’t know, it seemed like Ball State maybe moved the ball a little bit in the second half," Bohl said. "Ball State is a good offense, so that was no small feat. I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made."
With a 31-6 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Cowboys answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive in which Chambers ran for 9 yards on third-and-goal from the 10 and Valladay punched in the 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to make the score 38-6 with 11:04 remaining.
Ball State’s Carson Steele had a 19-yard touchdown run, which Muma answered with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:35 remaining.
The Cowboys will have a chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 1996 when they wrap up non-conference play against a woeful UConn team next Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.
"We ended on our own terms this game, which is something we can’t say about the last two when we were in two-minute drives," right tackle Frank Crum said. "It felt nice to win it with that kind of margin with the score."
