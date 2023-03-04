The matchup between the last-place team in the Mountain West and the outright conference champion was as lopsided as expected.

Wyoming finished the regular season with a 67-50 loss to No. 18 San Diego State on Saturday night at Viejas Arena.

Hunter Maldonado became the first player in Division I history to have 2,000 points, 800 rebounds and 600 assists in a career but the super senior was just 1-for-11 from the field with three points, five rebounds and two assists.

Jeremiah Oden scored 17 points and Xavier Dusell added 16 points and to lead the Pokes, who shot just 34% (18-for-53) from the field.

Jaedon Ledee came off the bench and score 21 point on 8-for-8 shooting to lead the Aztecs (24-6, 15-3).

SDSU clinched the regular-season title when Boise State lost at Utah State earlier Saturday but dominated UW to put an explanation point on the championship.

The Cowboys (9-21, 4-14) will be the No. 11 seed at the MW Tournament and will play No. 6 New Mexico in the opening round on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (5 p.m., MW Network).

UW lost the Lobos (21-10, 8-10) 76-75 on Dec. 31 in Laramie and beat them 70-56 on Feb. 14 in Albuquerque during the regular season.

The Pokes trailed 7-0 at the first media timeout after starting 0-for-4 from the field with two turnovers but Brendan Wenzel and DuSell hit 3-pointers out of the break and a bucket in the paint by Maldonado cut the deficit to 9-8.

SDSU went on a 10-0 run to take a 19-8 lead as UW missed nine consecutive shots while going without any points for over seven minutes.

Caden Powell finally got loose for a dunk to end the drought bur the Aztecs went on a 15-5 run to take a commanding 34-15 lead.

Oden hit a tough jumper at the buzzer to get UW within 34-22 at the intermission.

The Pokes shot 35% (9-for-26) and were out-rebounded 24-14 at halftime.

Hunter Thompson scored to cap a 9-0 run to get the Pokes within 34-24 early in the second half but that was as close as the visitors would get.

Adam Seiko swished back-to-back 3s to extend SDSU’s lead to 46-29.

The Aztecs led by as many as 23 points (56-33) before emptying the bench and then cutting down the nets.