Wyoming Cowboys fall out of AP poll ahead of rivalry game at Colorado State

LARAMIE – The Pokes will have a target on their backs Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

But there will not be a number in front of Wyoming when it faces rival Colorado State in a Border War with Mountain West championship implications.

After cracking the Associated Press poll for the first time in seven years at No. 22 last week, UW fell out of the top-25 ranking due to the 75-66 loss to New Mexico.

The Cowboys (22-4, 11-2) are third in the “others receiving votes” section of the poll with 24 points.

Boise State (22), San Diego State (14) and CSU (10) also received votes.

UW bounced back from the loss at the Pit with a 75-67 victory over Air Force Saturday to get back within a game of the Broncos (21-6, 12-2) in the MW standings.

Hunter Maldonado (29 points, eight assists) and Graham Ike (27 points, 12 rebounds) also returned to their conference player of the year form leading into the rematch with the Rams (21-4, 11-4).

UW escaped with an 84-78 overtime win over CSU on Jan. 31 in Laramie.

“It's sold out and it's going to be energetic and a very fun game," Maldonado said. "Right now we have to look at this film and get better. We need to look at what we did against them last time because they're not the same team we played last time."

The Pokes obviously had a struggle with the Lobos (11-16, 3-10), who lost at last-place San Jose State Sunday, this season with a 93-91 win in the first meeting at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Rams were swept by UNLV and are 21-2 against other Division I opponents this season. CSU likely would have replaced UW in the AP poll if not for Saturday’s 72-51 loss at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Maldonado scored a career-high 35 points with Ike and Drake Jeffries adding 16 points each in the first Border War. David Roddy scored 23 points to lead the Rams but missed a potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation.

“I'm really looking forward to it like I look forward to every game," Ike said of the rematch in Fort Collins. “It's just another day to get better, another day to play another great team and another day to compete with my team at a high level.”

