Wyoming Cowboys get extra time ro recover from Hawaii trip, prepare for Border War

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl said he didn’t even realize Monday was Halloween.

Wyoming spent most of Sunday traveling back to the High Plains fron Honolulu after beating Hawaii, 27-20, late Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.

Bringing home an extra piece of carry-on luggage – the Paniolo Trophy – made the jetlag more tolerable for the Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West).

“I think we need to lick our wounds,” Bohl said during his weekly press conference.

Having an open date and extra time to prepare for the Border War will help with the recovery.

Starting running back Titus Swen is in concussion protocol and some of the other Pokes seen limping off the field at Hawaii are dealing with “bumps and bruises” that are not expected to keep them out of the lineup for the Nov. 12 game at Colorado State (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Two defensive starters missing throughout this three-game winning streak, nose tackle Cole Godbout and nickelback Keonte Glinton, were being reevaluated by doctors on Monday but are not expected to return against the Rams.

UW did not practice Monday, but Bohl is planning to have some “spirited” practices this week to make some corrections from the comeback win over the Warriors.

“Our execution was not where it needed to be,” Bohl said. “I think a lot goes into that, but our effort and energy level was outstanding.”

Andrew Peasley was 7-for-15 passing for 76 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Pokes’ starting quarterback did have 71 net yards rushing and two scores, though.

D.Q. James had a 74-yard run and finished with 179 yards on 14 carries. Dawaiian McNeely added 81 yards rushing, including a 61-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

The offensive line dominated for the second consecutive week after paving the way for 330 yards rushing against Utah State.

“Hawaii is big and strong up front, and as the game went along, I thought we really moved them around,” Bohl said. “The backs ran hard, but sometimes the hole was just open and there was nobody on the back end.”

John Hoyland was named the MW special teams player of the week for the third time this season after making field goals of 34 and 38 yards and three extra points.

Hoyland’s 19 made field goals this season are the most of any FBS placekicker.

“I’m not going to change his shoes as long as he keeps kicking them through the uprights. I mean, his percentage is outstanding,” Bohl said when asked about his taste for Hoyland’s red cleats. “It’s something that I don’t take for granted. I think sometimes other people do, you just think it’s an automatic deal. He has had some challenging kicks, but he has been very accurate and those points have all added up.”

UW’s defense did not force an interception or fumble. However, Wrook Brown’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown was nullified by a questionable roughing the passer call and Jakorey Hawkins’ fourth-down stop felt like a turnover.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager finished 23-for-45 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns. Tylan Hines rushed for 103 yards.

But the Pokes held the Warriors to a total of three points after Peasley’s interceptions.

“I do think we need to tackle better,” Bohl noted.

UW’s staff will try to strike a balance between improving fundamentals and keeping the players fresh and relatively healthy for the stretch run.

“I think we have to be smart with our football team,” Bohl said. “We’re getting to the back end of the year, there’s a lot to play for obviously.”

The Cowboys will get to exhale while watching CSU play at San Jose State on Saturday before preparing to keep the Bronze Boot in the trophy case next to Jim Bridger’s Rifle and the Paniolo Trophy.

“This is going to be a really meaningful game for a lot of reasons,” Bohl said. “One, great rivalry. Having a chance to keep the boot is going to be really important. And another opportunity for another conference win.”