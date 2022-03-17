Wyoming Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries won't return for super senior season

LARAMIE – Wyoming is losing its best shooter from this year’s NCAA Tournament team.

Senior guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, announced Thursday he will not use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

“I have decided to turn pro and not return for my final season as a Cowboy,” Jeffries posted on social media. “I cannot thank everyone enough for welcoming with open arms.”

In two seasons with the Cowboys after transferring from Indian Hills Community College, Jeffries averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter from Mattoon, Ill., dramatically improved his rebounding this season and led UW with 10 boards in the 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Jeffries set the school and Mountain West record for 3s in a game with 11 during 108-59 win over Hastings College in which UW tied the NCAA record for made 3s in a game (28).

After being picked to finish tied for eighth in the MW preseason poll, Jeffries helped all-conference first team selections Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike lead the Pokes to a 25-9 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

“The year started going and we started playing out of our minds,” Jeffries said after UW received an at-large invitation to the Big Dance for the first time in 20 years. “It’s been fun.”

The Cowboys will return guards Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds from this year’s rotation.

Kenny Foster is expected to return healthy after being limited to nine games. Ben Bowen will be coming off a redshirt season.

Deng Dut could also be in line for more playing time after mostly watching Maldonado during his first season in the program.

Maldonado and fellow fifth-year senior Hunter Thompson have not announced if they plan to return as super seniors or move on.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.