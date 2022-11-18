Wyoming Cowboys host Boise State Broncos in high-stakes home finale

LARAMIE – Nobody predicted the Pokes to be in this position.

Wyoming lost 15 players to the portal last winter, including Famous Idaho Potato Bowl most valuable player Levi Williams and seven others talented enough to transfer to Power 5 programs.

After being picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division – one spot behind rebuilding rival Colorado State – Craig Bohl’s team crashed out of the starting gate at Illinois.

While the outside world wrote them off, the coaches and players remained unified during confidence-building wins over Tulsa and Air Force.

UW has collected five comeback wins and three traveling trophies during this memorable ride.

Now the Cowboys (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) can reach the top of the Mountain Division with a win over Boise State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Broncos (7-3, 6-0 MW), who are 15-1 all-time against UW and 14-point favorites, would clinch the division and a spot in the Mountain West championship game with a win.

“I don’t want to paint our football team in a box because, if we did that, we would have stuck a fork in them a long time ago,” Bohl said. “You can’t paint this team in a box.”

UW is coming off an emotional 14-13 victory at Colorado State in which quarterback Andrew Peasley, wide receiver Will Pelissier, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and cornerback Cam Stone were all knocked out of the game.

Peasley entered the week in concussion protocol with Border War hero Jayden Clemons getting first-team practice reps Monday.

After UW dug a 10-0 hole and Peasley headed to the medical tent, Clemons rushed for a 14-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the first half and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Brown in the fourth quarter to deliver the victory over the Rams.

Clemons, a former walk-on, was 7-for-11 passing for 90 yards in relief of Peasley, who was 2-for-4 passing for four yards with an interception before getting injured.

There’s a chance Clemons will be making his first career start in the most important game of the season to date.

“I try not to look at it from that wide lens and see the magnitude or how big it is,” Clemons said. “Because if you do that you’re ultimately going to get all stressed out or anxious or whatever. I try to stay narrow-minded and focused on one day at a time, one goal at a time.”

UW’s game plan, regardless of which quarterback is taking the snaps, will be to establish the running game in an effort to keep Taylen Green and the Boise State offense off the field.

CSU limited the Pokes to 142 yards on the ground and 3.8 yards per attempt after the offensive line had paved the way for back-to-back 300-plus-yard rushing games against Utah State and Hawaii.

“We’re going to have to dictate to them a little bit what kind of game we want it to be. That’s going to be a team effort. If we can get off the field on defense obviously,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “We can be a handful for people. We do more than I think people give us credit for with the quarterback run game, the inside and outside zones, a little bit of gap schemes.”

The Broncos averaged 22.0 points during a 2-2 start to the season. Second-year head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a 27-10 loss to UTEP, which triggered Hank Bachmeier’s decision to seek a transfer.

Since former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter came out of retirement to call the plays and Green took over as the starting quarterback, Boise State has averaged 35.3 points while posting a 5-1 record.

Running back George Holani has rushed for 845 yards with 10 touchdowns and Ashton Jeanty has added 490 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season.

“It is definitely the biggest challenge of the year,” said Bertagnole, who hopes to play after suffering a lower-leg injury on a cut block against CSU. “That quarterback definitely is a stud of a player and has a lot of key attributes that Coach Bohl obviously saw in Josh Allen. Stopping him is going to be pretty difficult and we’re going to have to be pretty disciplined to do so.”

UW’s special teams have made the difference in several wins this season, but Clayton Stewart’s first punt was returned by Tory Holton for a 72-yard touchdown and John Hoyland missed a 37-yard field goal against the Rams.

Stone, who is considered “day to day” by Bohl, had been returning punts and kickoffs in addition to his duties as a key member of the defense.

“For us to win we’re going to have to grind and be gritty and play small ball. A big portion of that is kicking,” Bohl said. “The kicking game had been two of the top guys in the country. We were off. We’re going to have to shore that up.”

According to ESPN analytics, the Broncos have a 78.9% chance of beating UW.

The Pokes are used to being counted out.

“I think it can be a really special night,” Bohl said.