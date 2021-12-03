Wyoming Cowboys host McNeese State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE -- Wyoming fans scratched that seven-year itch on Thursday night.

UW defeated Denver 77-64 for the program’s first 7-0 start in seven years.

That 2014-15 Larry Nance-led squad, which also beat the Pioneers to get to 7-0, finished with 25 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance after cutting down the nets with a Mountain West tournament title.

The 2021-22 Cowboys -- who host McNeese State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium -- are led by another dynamic big man who could eventually develop into an NBA player.

Graham Ike scored a career-high 35 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field and 13-for-17 shooting at the free-throw line against DU.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore was ranked 20th in the NCAA in scoring (21.1 points per game) and 48th in rebounding (8.9 rpg) entering Friday’s games.

UW head coach Jeff Linder compared dealing with Ike in the paint to bringing down Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry on the open field.

“That’s who he is,” Linder said of Ike, who pulled down 14 rebounds and drew 13 fouls against DU. “It’s like trying to tackle Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter. Good luck.”

Nance averaged 16.1 points and 7.2 rebounds during his senior season. The future first-round NBA draft pick also had help from dynamic guard Josh Adams and key role players Riley Grabau, Derek Cooke, Charles Hankerson and Jason McManamen that season.

Ike isn’t the only Poke creating matchup problems for opposing teams. Hunter Maldonado, a 6-7 forward running the point, added 15 points and five rebounds against DU.

Drake Jeffries, who set the Mountain West and school record with 11 made 3-pointers on Nov. 26 against Hastings College, had three of UW’s five made 3-pointers. Jeremiah Oden added nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Cowboys outscored the Pioneers 39-23 in the second half on a night when standout shooting guard Xavier DuSell did not score.

“I think it shows how deep we are, how many people we can count on down the stretch,” Maldonado said. “If we’re all locked in defensively, we know on the offensive end we’re going to be fine.”

UW ranks 28th in scoring (82.7 ppg) and 12th in field-goal percentage defense (36.2%).

The Pokes will play the McNeese State Cowboys (3-5), who are coming off a 78-62 loss at Seattle University and are giving up 73.5 points per game (273rd), for the first time.

Heath Schroyer stepped down as McNeese State’s coach in March to focus on being the school’s athletic director. The former UW coach hired John Aiken as his replacement.

The Cowboys from Lake Charles, La., have played a challenging non-conference schedule that has included road losses at SMU (86-62), TCU (77-61) and LSU (85-46).

Linder is hoping the uptick in attendance at the Double-A will continue with sunshine in the forecast Saturday in Laramie.

“Considering the fact that global warming does exist I guess in Wyoming now, there’s no excuses (driving) I-80 or I-25 that there’s going to be four feet of snow on the ground,” Linder said. “It’s going to be 55 degrees, and 55 at 7,200 (feet) feels like about 80.

“There’s no excuses not to come and watch these guys.”

