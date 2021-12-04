Wyoming Cowboys improve to 8-0 with 79-58 win over McNeese State

LARAMIE — The Cowboys, picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West, are 8-0.

Wyoming wore down McNeese State to remain perfect in non-conference play with a 79-58 victory Saturday in front of a crowd of 3,726 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points and both Graham Ike (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Jeremiah Oden (13 points, 10 rebounds) posted double-doubles to lead the Pokes.

The Cowboys (3-6) from Lake Charles, La., (elev. 15 feet) were outscored 46-32 in the second half and out-rebounded 50-34 playing at 7,220 feet.

“We play hard all the time,” said guard Brendan Wenzel, who scored UW’s final eight points to finish with 11 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. “It just goes back to habits. We go hard every single day and we push our limits every single day.

“I think we’re able to run teams down in the end because of what we do every single day.”

Brendan Medley-Bacon — McNeese State’s 7-foot-1 center — was winded early in the second half trying to keep up with his counterparts on both ends of the floor.

Ike scored two baskets, and Oden hit a 3-pointer to give UW a 42-28 lead with 16:43.

Medley-Bacon, who was averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, finished with four points and six rebound.

“I thought we did a really good job of playing at our speed,” said UW head coach Jeff Linder, whose team only had seven turnovers. “We’re going to pound the ball inside. In the games leading up to this, no one had taken advantage of McNeese inside.

“They see the 7-foot guy, most teams he probably negates a lot of things. With Graham in there, we knew we couldn’t play their game, we needed to play our game.”

Ike, coming off career-high 35 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field and 13-for-17 shooting at the free-throw line in Thursday’s 77-64 win over Denver, was 7-for-16 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line Saturday.

Oden was 5-for-7 from the field and had six offensive rebounds.

“It’s not easy for teams to come up and play at 7,220. We just have to use that to our advantage as much as we can,” Oden said. “I think me and Graham and the rest of the team did a good job of just staying disciplined and making things hard on them.”

When Ike picked up his third foul and went to the bench, Maldonado scored UW’s next seven points to extend the lead to 50-35.

Drake Jeffries and Wenzel combined to hit three 3s in the final minutes to put the win on ice.

“When you have the ability to truly play inside-out, it makes you so much harder to guard,” Linder said. “And it allows you to be such a better team offensively against better teams.”

UW led 33-26 at the intermission after holding McNeese State to 11-for-34 (32.4%) shooting from the field.

Ike scored his team’s first nine points of the game but was limited to seven minutes of floor time after picking up two early fouls.

Xavier DuSell gave UW a 16-7 lead midway through the first half, but McNeese State answered with a 14-2 run capped with a 3-pointer by Harwin Francois to give the visitors a 21-18 lead with 5:59 remaining.

Hunter Thompson and Maldonado hit 3s down the stretch to help UW reclaim the lead before the break.

“We didn’t get rattled when they made that run,” Oden said. “We were just able to continue to stick to the things that were working all season and continue to sticking to playing lockdown defense and getting every rebound.”

UW, off to its best starting since the 2012-13 season (13-0), will play at No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday in Tucson.

