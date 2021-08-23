Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chuck Hicks entering transfer portal

LARAMIE -- One of Wyoming's most heated training camp battles is over.

And not in a way that helps the Cowboys' depth entering the fast-approaching 2021 season.

Chuck Hicks, who was competing with Easton Gibbs for the starting linebacker spot opposite star Chad Muma, announced Monday he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal due to "circumstances."

"Thank you Wyoming," Hicks posted on social media with a screen shot of his notification from the NCAA confirming his request to be available for transfer. "Memories with this group of teammates has been nothing but great."

Hicks started five games last season, finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior from San Diego also returned an interception 47 yards and had a career-high eight tackles against Colorado State.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal and play at another school this season was July 1, which means Hicks will be sitting out for a year.

Gibbs finished the season third on the team with 42 tackles last season. The redshirt freshman played in all six games with one start, finishing with a career-high 13 tackles against Boise State.

