Wyoming Cowboys long jumper Kareem Mersal took road less traveled to Track Town, USA

EUGENE, Ore. – Kareem Mersal took the road less traveled to Track Town, USA.

The Egyptian long jumper moved from Cairo, a sprawling city with a population of over 20 million, to Laramie two years ago.

Mersal, who experienced snow for the first time as a freshman, needed some time to get used to the cold weather, the cowboy culture and competing at the collegiate level.

After a breakthrough sophomore season, Mersal will represent Wyoming in the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Wednesday night in the lavish new Hayward Field.

“Being a part of this is something I’ll never forget,” Mersal said Tuesday.

“Just walking on the track and looking around is definitely exhilarating. Being a part of this means a lot for a track athlete. I think every single athlete would be grateful to experience that.”

Hayward Field reopened last summer after an estimated $270 million remodel of the historic venue, which will host the World Athletics Championships next month.

Mersal earned his way onto these hallowed grounds where Steve Prefontaine, Ashton Eaton and other American track royalty have made the crowds roar over the decades.

After winning the Mountain West long jump championship, Mersal broke his own UW record with a mark of 25 feet, 10 inches at the NCAA West Prelims to finish second and punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships.

Mersal was the MW runner-up in 2021 after pulling a hamstring midway through the conference championship meet.

“I was a little bit bitter because of that,” Mersal said. “Winning it this season was definitely fulfilling after a whole year I aimed for that.”

Mersal won this year’s MW title with a mark of 25-02, but saved his best for last at the NCAA West Prelims by qualifying for the national championships on his third and final jump at the penultimate meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“I didn’t really change a lot of my mindset, just a little bit more of a drive,” said Mersal, who is seeded fifth among the 24 finalists in the long jump. “I felt like in conference there was still great competition, but I came to the west regionals knowing that I had to perform at my best.

“I had that mindset where I could not relax for a second and during competition my mind had to be really sharp to actually excel and qualify for nationals.”

Mersal was born for this. His father, Hatem Mersal, still holds Egypt’s record in the long jump (27-03.25) and coached him growing up.

A connection in the small world of jumps coaching led to the family trusting in UW associate head Quincy Howe, a Cowboy legend who won eight conference titles and was a two-time All-American in the triple jump.

“It was steady, slow progress in the sense of learning how to navigate through college in a new program with a new coach,” Mersal said of developing under the wing of Howe, who is in his 16th year as a UW assistant. “I learned from this season coming in without any expectations turned out to be the best for me. I’m just trying to improve, and little by little everything will come.”

UW’s Nathan Reid will compete in the discus final on Friday. On the women’s side, Anna Gibson (Jackson) will compete for Washington in the 1,500-meter run and Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) will compete for BYU in the 10,000 during Thursday’s events.

The Cairo Cowboy will be in the spotlight during the long jump final at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a live stream on ESPN3.

“Looking for marks and looking for bigger venues is not something I want to think about right now,” Mersal said when asked about his Olympic aspirations. “Of course I dream about it, but I do not put as much attention to it as actual improvement in the sport.”

