Wyoming Cowboys looking to get back on track vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike plan to bounce back with a little help from their friends.

Wyoming’s two stars struggled during Wednesday’s 61-55 loss at Colorado State, but several key role players came through in the clutch to put the visitors in position to steal the win at Moby Arena.

Drake Jeffries finished with a team-high 22 points, Xavier DuSell played with his 2021 swagger off the bench and Noah Reynolds brought as sense of calm and a different look at the point guard position.

The Cowboys (22-5, 11-3) will need everyone in the rotation to contribute during the final push to win a Mountain West regular-season title.

UW, which hosts a talented Nevada team Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network), is a game back of Boise State in the loss column.

“As we go down here in the last four games we need those guys to step up,” head coach Jeff Linder said of his role players. “They stepped up (at CSU) and hopefully as we move forward those guys seeing the ball going in (Wednesday) will allow them to continue to do that as we make our way.”

Jeffries was 6-for-15 (40%) from 3-point distance and his final make from behind the arc cut UW’s deficit to 54-53 with 3:41 remaining.

DuSell made three 3s in the first half to get the Cowboys back in the game after they fell behind 19-7. Jeremiah Oden’s only made shot was a 3 to tie the score 35-35 with 15:08 remaining.

Reynolds made a 3 to give the visitors their first lead, 24-23, in the first half. He finished with five points, three assists and no turnovers filling in for Maldonado, who was in early foul trouble and finished with four points, three assists and three turnovers.

“The beauty of Noah is he’s not lacking confidence,” Linder said. “We need his ability to put the ball on the floor and create some advantages off the bounce. That’s not necessarily how we’re built, but as we play some of these teams that are maybe a little bit more athletic, with his ability, when teams start to push up he can get by guys. As a point guard he knows how to make the next play.

“It’s good for him to see that, it’s good for him to feel that. I think the depth is going to help us moving forward.”

The Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9) will likely try to replicate the Rams’ game plan, which was based on keeping Maldonado and Ike out of the paint and daring other UW players to beat them.

Maldonado, who scored a career-high 35 points in the win over CSU in Laramie, was limited to six shots before picking up his fifth foul. Ike was 3-for-13 from the field with eight points and six turnovers.

“It was just one of those nights,” Linder said. “I mean, what can you do? You just have to chalk it up, move forward and give CSU credit for playing good defense on those guys.”

Nevada has won three of its last four games and is averaging 72.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the MW. Preseason player of the year Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.7 points (fifth) and 6.5 assists (first).

Ike (20.6 ppg) and Maldonado (19.0 ppg) are still second and fourth, respectively, in scoring. UW is averaging 74.9 points (second) and is 12-0 at home.

The Cowboys have won the last four meetings with the Wolf Pack, including a 77-67 victory on Jan. 17 in Reno, Nev.

Dome of Doom Doubleheader

The UW women’s basketball team hosts San Diego State at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium (MW Network).

The Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6) are coming off a 77-73 victory over first-place UNLV, which moved them up to fifth in the MW standings. The top five seeds get first-round byes at the conference tournament.

McKinley Bradshaw scored 16 of her 23 points in the first quarter to set the tone as UW snapped the Rebels’ (22-5, 14-2) 12-game winning streak.

“We came out with a different mentality,” senior guard Tommi Olson said. “Kind of being the aggressor and not waiting for them to get into their offense or waiting to get down in the first quarter.”

After UNLV’s Kiara Jackson tied the score 57-57 on a deep 3-pointer by with 5:33 remaining, UW responded with an 11-0 run to pull away.

The Cowgirls, who have won seven of their last nine games, beat SDSU 62-54 in the MW opener on Dec. 28. The Aztecs (14-13, 8-8) are coming off a 69-61 win at Colorado State.

UW head coach Gerald Mattinson, whose team has been solid on the defensive end all season, predicted earlier in the week that the Cowgirls would topple the Rebels if they shot the ball.

“If you can score 77 points you should win some games and (Thursday) we did,” Mattinson said. “I like the pace we played with pushing it up early. They started scoring after a while and the press slowed us down but it didn’t hamper us that much. I like the patience and the way our kids executed and handled it at the end.”

UW will close the regular season against CSU on March 2 before heading to Las Vegas looking to repeat as MW Tournament champions.

