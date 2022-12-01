Wyoming Cowboys lose 89-85 in OT to Santa Clara in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Wyoming, missing its two all-Mountain West first team stars, put up a fight but fell Santa Clara, 89-85, in overtime Wednesday in a neutral-court game played at Salt Lake Community College.

The loss drops the Cowboys to 3-4 on the season, while the Broncos improve to 6-2.

Hunter Maldonado did not make the trip due to concussion symptoms and Graham Ike remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

"I thought we really played well and battled, all things considered," UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I thought the effort was right. They just went out and played. They didn’t overthink things. A lot of guys did a lot of good things.”

Noah Reynolds paced UW with a career-high 25 points, while Max Agbonkpolo and Jeremiah Oden added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

“That’s the beauty of our team,” Linder said. “We have a lot of guys that when their names are called, they’re ready. It’s good to see Noah do what he did and for JO to see the ball go in. We definitely have some things to build on.”

The Pokes got off to a 6-0 lead with 3-pointers from Brendan Wenzel and Agbonkpolo.

The Broncos went on a 9-2 run to take a 14-11 lead.

Oden, Jake Kyman and Reynolds helped the Pokes take a 21-18 lead with made 3s.

A slam from Oden and layup from Reynolds gave UW a 25-24 lead.

The Pokes would then take a 44-36 lead into the half going 11-of-17 from behind the arc.

A big dunk from Agbonkpolo opened the second half, but the Broncos cut the lead to four nearly three minutes into the second half for a 48-44 contest. Santa Clara made it a one-point game on a triple with just under 16 minutes left in the game for a 50-49 contest.

Oden made a 3 to give UW a late 77-75 lead but Santa Clara tied the game at the free-throw line to force overtime.

Santa Clara took an 86-85 and used the offensive glass to remain with the ball with 18 seconds remaining and used free throws and a layup to pull away.

Carlos Stewart and Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points each for the Broncos.

The Pokes will return home for the first time in 20 days to host Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.