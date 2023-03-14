LARAMIE – Eight men out.

Jeremiah Odem, the dynamic forward who poured in a career-high 28 points during Wyoming’s upset of NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada in the home finale, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 junior from Chicago is the third Cowboy to leave the program this week. Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds and redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart entered the portal shortly after it opened Monday.

With the in-season departures of Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman to the portal and the graduation of super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson, UW head coach Jeff Linder and his staff now have eight available scholarships to fill for the 2023-24 season.

Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike, who did not play during the Pokes’ miserable 9-22 campaign, has not announced his plans for next season.

Oden averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games (19 starts) last season. He made 32 3-pointers and shot 34.4% behind the arc, which was third on the team behind guards Xavier DuSell (42.2%) and Brendan Wenzel (40.6%).

The Pokes are expected to return veteran DuSell, Wenzel, Kenny Foster and freshman forward Caden Powell. The group combined to average 22.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

DuSell was the lone player to appear in all 31 games last season as Linder used 13 different starting lineups while juggling injuries, illnesses and defections.

The Cowboys were picked second in the preseason poll but finished last in the MW standings with a 4-13 conference record.