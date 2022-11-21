Wyoming Cowboys lose Maldonado in painful 59-48 loss to Boston College in Paradise Jam

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder has run out of healthy all-Mountain West first team players.

Wyoming, already playing without preseason player of the year Graham Ike, lost Hunter Maldonado to a head injury in the first half and lost 59-48 to Boston College on Monday night at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.

The Cowboys (3-3), picked to finish second in the MW before the injuries to their two stars, finished a disappointing fourth in the Paradise Jam.

Ike is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. Maldonado took a hard fall and appeared to hit the back of his head on Jeremiah Oden’s knee on the way to the floor.

Linder said Maldonado had to have multiple stitches on the back of his head but did not have a timetable for his return.

Ethan Anderson scored eight points early in the second half to give UW a 29-28 lead. He finished with 11 points to lead the Pokes.

UW finished with 13 turnovers that led to 15 points for the Eagles (4-2).

The Pokes were still within one point after a bucket by Kenny Foster, but Boston College surged ahead 46-37 during an 8-0 run that included a pair of made free throws after Linder was assessed a technical foul.

Devin McGlockton knocked down a 3-pointer and made a layup to extend Boston College’s lead to 53-39 with 4:19 remaining.

The Cowboys trailed 26-21 at the intermission having fewer made field goals (seven) than turnovers (eight).

A 3 by Oden gave UW its first lead, 10-9, but Maldonado collided with the forward a few moments later and headed for the locker room with 8:44 remaining in the half.

The Eagles soared ahead 24-15 after a 7-0 run, but 3s by Hunter Thompson and Jake Kyman before the break cut the Pokes’ deficit to five points.

UW will have a long flight home and then try to regroup before another neutral-court game against Santa Clara on Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City.