Wyoming Cowboys lose three starters to portal before Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – Before Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman had a chance to promote the Arizona Bowl, the portal sucked the oxygen out of Monday's scheduled press conference.

Three starters – wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, cornerback Cam Stone and defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho – became the first Pokes to voluntarily seek transfers during this cycle.

UW had the third-young roster in the FBS this season after 15 players transferred following last year's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

"We’re adjusting and trying to figure out how we can improve our retention but understanding it will never stop," Burman said. "The transfer portal is part of our life for eternity."

UW head coach Craig Bohl was unable to join the Arizona Bowl press conference due to an unexpected flight change while out on a recruiting trip.

The first four players to exit the program since the 30-0 loss at Fresno State in the regular-season finale, including star running back Titus Swen, are from the Lone Star State.

Cobbs led UW with 35 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns this season. The sophomore from San Antonio follows in the footsteps of Isaiah Neyor, who transferred back home to Texas after leading the Pokes in receiving in 2021.

Stone, who is from Angleton, Texas, led the team with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions to earn honorable mention all-Mountain West honors during the regular season.

Omotosho, who is from Houston, had 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and 46 tackles during a breakout season.

"I don’t know if the transfer portal is going to ruin college football or make it better, but I think it’s hard for players to find a perfect spot," quarterback Andrew Peasley, who transferred from Utah State 11 months ago, said of losing teammates before the bowl. "I hope the best for all of them. I think they’re all great players and I think they will find good spots."

The Cowboys (7-5) will be thin at the skill positions when they face Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson (2:30 p.m., streaming at barstool.tv).

Swen was dismissed from the team by Bohl after becoming the 12th player in program history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, is now in the portal.

Backups D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely will not be available for the bowl game due to injuries. Joey Braasch will enter postseason practices as the starter with redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn, true freshman LJ Richardson and walk-on fullback Dalton Strouss getting reps.

"We have a history here of being successful at that position," Burman noted while declining to get into the specifics of why Swen was booted from the team. "We’ll miss Titus but that’s the nature of college football. You’ve gotta adjust."

Wide receivers Alex Brown and Will Pelissier and tight ends Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen did not play against Fresno State due to injuries.

Wyatt Wieland is second on the team in receptions behind Cobbs with 21 for 289 yards and a touchdown. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

UW will lean on Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell at cornerback and DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders at defensive end in the Arizona Bowl.

Hawkins (Mississippi) and Harrell (Wisconsin) transferred to UW last year after 2021 starters Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) left for Power 5 programs via the portal.

Stone was considered the leader of the cornerbacks room this season and returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the win at New Mexico.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Kolbey Taylor has also been getting playing time down the stretch.

Harris led the Pokes with 8.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He also returned a fumble 44 yards to put UW in position to beat Boise State before Jayden Clemons threw an interception.

Siders added 5.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss to the trio’s productive totals. Sabastian Harsh, who missed the season due to injury, will help fill the void of Omotosho’s transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.

"There’s going to be a lot of opportunity opening up obviously with all these players leaving," Peasley said. "I think Joey is going to have to take a step these coming practices. I think Kolbey will be good at corner. He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but I think he’ll be just fine out there.

"A lot of young guys are going to get more reps and it will be fun to watch."