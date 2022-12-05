Wyoming Cowboys lose three starters to transfer portal

LARAMIE – Joshua Cobbs, Cam Stone and Oluwaseyi Omotosho are the first Pokes to voluntarily enter the portal during this cycle.

Wyoming’s starting wide receiver, cornerback and defensive end, respectively, announced Monday they are seeking transfers.

Cobbs led UW with 35 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns this season. He follows in the footsteps of Isaiah Neyor, who transferred back home to Texas after leading the Pokes in receiving in 2021.

Stone led the team with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions to earn honorable mention all-Mountain West honors during the regular season.

Omotosho had 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and 46 tackles during a breakout season.

The Cowboys (7-5) will be thin at receiver for the Arizona Bowl with Alex Brown and Will Pelissier dealing with injuries.

UW will lean on Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell at cornerback and DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders at defensive end against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

Hawkins (Mississippi) and Harrell (Wisconsin) transferred to UW last year after 2021 starters Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) left for Power 5 programs via the portal.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Kolbey Taylor has also been getting playing time down the stretch.

Stone was considered the leader of the cornerbacks room this season and returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the win at New Mexico. The sophomore from Angleton, Texas, has two years of eligibility remaining and thanked the UW coaching staff in a social media post announcing his departure.

Harris led the Pokes with 8.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He also returned a fumble 44 yards to put UW in position to beat Boise State before Jayden Clemons threw an interception.

Siders added 5.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss to the trio’s productive totals. Sabastian Harsh, who missed the season due to injury, will help fill the void of Omotosho’s transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.

Former UW running back Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team by head coach Craig Bohl, is also in the portal.

UW had a total of 15 players transfer after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last season.