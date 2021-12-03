Wyoming Cowboys losing defensive line coach Pete Kaligis to Washington State

LARAMIE -- Pete Kaligis is trading in the Bronze Boot rivalry for the Apple Cup.

Kaligis, a Wyoming assistant since 2009 and head coach Craig Bohl’s defensive line coach since 2014, is leaving the program to join former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert’s staff at Washington State, the Star-Tribune confirmed.

ESPN was the first outlet to report Dickert’s hiring of Kaligis, who also coached the offensive line (2009-11) and running backs (2012-13) during his 13 seasons with the Cowboys working for Dave Christensen and Bohl.

Kaligis has deep roots in the state of Washington as a player on the Huskies' 1991 national championship team and an All-American shot putter for his alma mater. He was also the strength coach at Western Washington and Washington before becoming a full-time assistant at Montana in 2005.

Dickert worked with Kaligis as Wyoming’s safeties coach (2017-18) and defensive coordinator (2019) before leaving to be Washington State’s defensive coordinator in 2020.

Following Nick Rolovich’s mid-season firing, Dickert was named interim coach and then promoted to head coach after guiding the Cougars to a bowl game and a win over rival Washington in the Apple Cup.

Kaligis’ base salary for 2021 was $190,008, which was down from $200,004 the previous year due to athletic department pay cuts taken to lessen financial impact of the pandemic at Wyoming.

Former Washington State defensive line coach Ricky Logo -- one of three assistants fired along with Rolovich for not adhering to the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state employees -- had a base salary of $297,700 in 2020.

Bohl will have to replace Wyoming’s longest-tenured assistant this offseason and decide which coach will handle the defensive line for the team’s bowl game.

The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday approved the addition of an extra bowl game this year, which means all bowl-eligible teams will receive an invitation.

The Cowboys (6-6) will learn where they are headed for the postseason on Sunday.

