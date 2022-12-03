Wyoming Cowboys losing skid continues with 66-58 defeat to Grand Canyon

LARAMIE – The Pokes owe Fennis Dembo an apology.

Wyoming, wearing classic throwback uniforms, fell to 3-5 on the season with a lackluster 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys – still missing preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike, this generation’s Eric Leckner – played without any of the swagger Dembo and his teammates had in the Dome of Dome while making back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 1987-88.

UW were a dismal 35% from the field, including a 10-for-35 afternoon behind the 3-point arc, while allowing the Lopes (7-2) to shoot 45.7% without their best player.

“Those great teams, I mean, Coach (Jim) Brandenburg and those guys, they guarded people,” head coach Jeff Linder said after UW’s fourth consecutive defeat. “You had Fennis Dembo, Eric Leckner, but the Sean Dent’s of the world, the guys that did the dirty work knowing that’s where winning lies.

“It was good to honor those guys. Our guys were excited to wear those, I just wish we would have played a little bit better in them.”

Hunter Thompson and Jake Kyman made back-to-back 3s to give the Pokes a 50-47 lead with 9:47.

Grand Canyon held UW without a field goal over the next 8:29 and led 64-52 after a three-point play by Ray Harrison, who finished with a game-high 21 points.

“Sometimes when it comes to it you’ve got to knock the shot down,” Kyman, who led the Pokes with 16 points, said of the team’s offensive woes. “But we’ve also got to play on the defensive end and pick it up down there because there’s nights when you’re not going to shoot the greatest and you’ve still got to come out with a W.”

In addition to Ike, who remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury, guards Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds were unable to play after suffering injuries during Wednesday’s overtime loss to Santa Clara.

Hunter Maldonado was finally cleared from concussion protocol after 12 days and the rust showed as the super senior finished 4-for-12 shooting with 12 points, four assists and five turnovers.

“Our confidence has obviously taken a hit losing four in a row,” Maldonado said. “But at the same time, I know how much work I put in, how much work these guys put in. It’s not a thing of a confidence but rather coming back and finding a way to get better every single day.”

GCU was without its leading scorer, Jovan Blacksher, who scored 20 points during the Cowboys’ 68-61 win last season in Phoenix.

“It’s hard to keep getting better because you’ve got multiple guys out, guys in different roles. It’s kind of you’re grasping for straws a little bit,” Linder said. “It’s frustrating but, guess what, the other team didn’t care. Grand Canyon didn’t have the WAC preseason player of the year, Jovon Blacksher, and they didn’t make any excuses, they didn’t care.”

Harrison, who scored 13 points in the first half, made a 3 to give the Lopes a 25-18 lead. Ethan Anderson cut the deficit to four points with a steal and layup.

Kyman’s 3 pulled the Pokes to within 31-30 at the intermission. UW made its first four shots of the second half to grab a 38-34 lead before sputtering as it did during the loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the previous home game on Nov. 13.

In some ways the weight of great expectations is off the Pokes. This team will likely have to get into the NCAA Tournament by winning the MW Tournament.

“The reality is you’re probably not getting no at-large bid, so who cares? All those expectations, all that stuff, that’s out the window,” Linder lamented. “Who cares what anybody else thinks, let’s just focus on what we can do and how we can continue to get better. If Graham comes back at some point in time, great, but in the meantime, we’ve got to figure out a way to continue to grow.”

UW hosts Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday (7 p.m., MW Network).