Wyoming Cowboys making 'educated guesses' in preparing for Illinois' new offense

LARAMIE – If you can’t beat them, hire them.

That’s what Illinois head coach Bret Bielema decided to do in January when he lured offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. away from Texas-San Antonio to rejoin him in Champaign.

The Roadrunners beat the Illini 37-30 last season for the program’s first victory over a Big Ten opponent.

Lunney’s high-tempo spread offense finished with 497 yards to set the tone for UTSA’s 12-2 campaign.

Bielema fired offensive coordinator Tony Peterson and replaced him with Lunney, who had worked for him previously at Arkansas, after the Roadrunners finished 11th in the FBS in scoring (36.9 points per game) and 34th in total yards (437.6 per game).

Wyoming’s defensive staff spent a chunk of the summer dissecting film of UTSA while also studying Illinois’ returning players to prepare for the Week 0 matchup.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Illini on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

“We’re going to make some educated guesses, which we have done,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said when asked what he expected to see from Illinois’ revamped scheme. “We certainly have taken a look at the UTSA tape, but just because they did that in San Antonio doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to do that at Illinois. So I think you’re going to find during the first quarter we’ll need to adjust some.

“By in large, I think we have a pretty good idea what we’re going to be confronted with. However, I know there will be some new wrinkles.”

Bohl knows Bielema well and both coaches love to run the ball behind physical offensive lines.

The Pokes will lean on Titus Swen and the Illini return Chase Brown, who finished with 1,005 yards and five touchdowns last season.

“I don’t want to say the programs are mirrored because there’s some differences to them,” Bohl said. “I know coach Bielema wants to be physical, and we do as well. That doesn’t mean that skill players aren’t going to come into play.”

Illinois has not named a starting quarterback, although Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito is expected to win the job over incumbent Artur Sitkowski.

Among FBS teams, the Illini finished a dismal 121st in passing yards (156.2 per game) and 116th in scoring (20.2 points per game) during a 5-7 finish in 2021.

“You don’t know how they’re going to utilize their people,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “We’ve looked at all the UTSA video night and day for a long time. You see all these things, and they were very, very good there obviously. Sometimes you don't know how it translates to everybody and how they’re going to use their people.

“They’ve got good skill people at Illinois. How are you going to use them?”

Next man up

Losing defensive end Sabastian Harsh to injury is a devastating blow for the Pokes on the field and in the locker room.

“It definitely hurts our depth and it’s really just sad overall because he came a long way from spring ball until now,” nose tackle Cole Godbout said. “He was about to have a heck of a season. My prayers are with him and I just hope he has a speedy recovery.”

UW was already thin at the position due to offseason attrition and Alabama transfer Keelan Cox is out at least two months with a fractured hip.

DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho were also receiving rave reviews from coaches this offseason, but the emergence of Braden Siders has been a recent development.

The trio is expected to rotate during the Illinois game.

“He has just been improving every day, and I really like what I see out of him,” Godbout said of Siders, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound redshirt freshman from Thornton, Colorado. “He’s really just a dog. He throws his body on the line and that’s what I like about him.”

Fast counterpunchers

Swen, who is on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list, is expected to have a productive season as the Pokes' featured back.

With Dawaiian McNeely ruled out against Illinois due to injury, the RB2 role is expected to be shared by two redshirt freshmen.

Joey Braasch and D.Q. James are both expected to contribute for the Cowboys.

“I think it’s going to be important,” Bohl said. “(Braasch has) got good ability, he’s got good straight-line speed and he’s got good size and you saw his explosiveness (in the spring game). It will be fun to see him go out and compete. He has practiced well.

“In the past we have done a one-to punch at the tailback spot. We’re probably a little more defined in saying we’re going to ride Titus more, but Joey is going to have an important role for us.”

Second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek was trying to find ways to get James on the field before McNeely became unavailable.

“(James) has got a great burst,” Bohl said. “He’s undersized, he’s got unbelievable change of direction. D.Q. will play also.”