Wyoming Cowboys, Mountain West weather latest realignment storm

Thompson worked on the format, which would include automatic bids for the six highest-ranked conference champions, with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Notre Dame athletic director Swarbrick.

There has been some push back to the plan with hurt feelings lingering in the Big 12 with the Longhorns and Sooners preparing to pack their bags. The new commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 also formed an alliance to check the SEC’s latest power grab.

Burman, a member of the CFP selection committee, is in favor of the proposed 12-team model speaking as UW’s athletics director.

Even if the Cowboys won the MWC with a 13-0 overall record this season, there is little chance they would be selected for the CFP over one- or even two-loss champions from the Power 5 conferences.

“I think the current system of four teams does not provide adequate access for the number of quality programs out there,” Burman said. “I think it will actually help broaden the number of quality programs because now more teams can have access. If you’re a four- and five-star (recruit) right now, you go to Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, because that’s the only way you can get in. If now we can get it broader and maybe Michigan and Georgia and Florida have a real chance, that would help.

“Then I think the Group of 5 should always have access. I think they should get automatic selection with the best conference champion getting in. If there’s another team deserving, great, but at least one should get in.”

