LAS VEGAS – Hunter Maldonado was still processing the end of his legendary run with the Pokes when the super senior was asked about playing for Jeff Linder.

Maldonado scored a career-high 36 points during Wyoming’s 87-76 loss to New Mexico in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Linder was unable to witness Maldonado’s inspiring performance in person.

UW’s head coach did not make the trip with the Cowboys so he could be with his father at the hospital in Denver. The athletic department announced that Bruce Linder died on Thursday morning.

“He is exactly where he needs to be,” Maldonado said of Linder. “I texted him. I talked to him a little bit, but he needs to be with his dad, he needs to be with his family and be there in a hard time. We get really caught up in basketball because that's our lives. But at the same time, you have to realize the big picture and realize that's his father. At the end of the day, that's way more important. That's the guy that helped him grow up … I could never imagine losing my dad yet. For me that's really hard.”

Assistant Sundance Wicks filled in for Linder against the Lobos. The Gillette native had tears streaming down his cheeks while talking about the end of an excruciating season and the empty seat at the front of the bench.

UW finished 9-22 after being projected to challenge San Diego State for the MW title.

Superstar Graham Ike never took the floor due to injury and three touted Pac-12 transfers departed the program in February, leaving Linder with only seven healthy scholarship players at the time.

“What makes Coach Linder so phenomenal is that he is going to look deep inside of you, and he is going to say, ‘I expect you to be great. I want you to do great things. I want you to meet this standard. I want you to meet these expectations,’” Wicks said. “That's what makes a great coach, is drawing something out of somebody that they never even thought they had in themselves. That's what makes a great father. That's why Coach is where he is right now, with his dad, because when your parents draw things out of you, they help you grow up. Everybody can feel and agree that your mom or your dad, whoever has raised you, and if both of them raised you, that that's where anybody should be at any moment with those guys.

“That's the type of leader he is. That's the type of leader we need. We need more of that nowadays because that's why these guys stayed. That's why they played for that guy, for this program, for the brown and gold, and for the people sitting in the locker room right now. That commitment should always be honored.”

Maldonado and Hunter Thompson are both out of eligibility after playing six seasons together. Linder has a total of five scholarships to fill at the moment with Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman entering the portal again after transferring to UW from USC and UCLA.

More roster attrition is expected after a disappointing last-place finish for the Pokes. Ike and Noah Reynolds (concussion) were not with the team in Las Vegas.

Linder said “I’m not for everyone” recently on the subject of his demanding coaching style.

“He is going to keep saying that, but he is easy to play for. If you are about the right stuff, he is easy to play for,” Maldonado said. “He gets on me when I do something wrong, like every coach should, but that's holding you accountable. If he didn't do that, I don't think I would be any good. I think this generation is a little soft when it comes to that. It's really hard. I think we take it a little personal sometimes, but like I told everybody in the locker room, I think when you take it personal, it's because you're not making your effort personal. You're not going out there and giving it everything you have, and if we can't find a way to get you fired up, you're going to take it personal, and we try to get you fired up. For me he was really easy to play for. It was really easy to make the decision to stay. It was really easy to make the decision to come back to school for this sixth year.

“I love him with everything. I know he has my back, and I'll always have his back. But he is one of the best coaches I've ever had. Transformed me into something that I think you guys have been able to see the last two years, and nothing bad to say about him. I love him so much.”

Linder released the following statement Thursday:

“My family and I would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during such a difficult time. My dad was a great husband, a great father and a great grandfather. We will miss him dearly, but we know now he’s in a better place.”