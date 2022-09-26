Wyoming Cowboys must heal quickly after taxing loss to BYU

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley slowly stood up from the table after his postseason media session late Saturday night and limped out of the room like someone who had just bee extricated from a car crash.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl took notice of the walking wounded filing onto the team bus following the punishing 38-24 loss at then-No. 19 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Will Pelissier is the only new addition to this week’s injury watch list. The wide receiver from Big Horn is considered day to day with a shoulder injury, according to Bohl.

But the Cowboys (3-2) have some bumps and bruises to deal with as they prepare to play San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“Beyond getting back late, when I saw our guys walk on the bus, I mean there’s a lot of guys, they’re not on the injury report, but they are banged up,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “They got in for treatment, but it’s going to be important. This team we’re playing is a really good football team and there cannot be a hangover mentality, both physically and mentally.

"That’s part of my job as the head football coach to make sure we’ve got these guys in the right mindset.”

Bohl was pleased the Pokes more than held their own at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against a big BYU team that looks ready to join the Big 12 next season. He also appreciated the fight the third-youngest team in the FBS showed on the road in front of a crowd of 60,092.

But getting beat by a longtime rival, even though the Cougars left the Mountain West almost 12 years ago, was tough to swallow.

“It sucks that we lost,” Bohl said. “It’s also a point that shows we have a good football team that can play better and these are the steps we need to do to play better against really good competition. And I would say this is really good competition we have this week.”

The Spartans (2-1), coming off a dominant 34-6 win over Western Michigan, are 2 1/2-point road favorites over UW.

Transfer quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who embarrassed the Pokes’ defense during Hawaii’s win in last year’s regular-season finale in Laramie, returns after passing for 764 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first three games at San Jose State.

“He’s going to get our guys’ attention, I know that,” Bohl said.

Bohl announced that reliable kick returner Caleb Cooley suffered a torn ACL before the BYU game, which is why Wyatt Wieland returned punts and kickoffs. Backup running back Joey Braasch did not make the trip to Provo due to injury.

UW previously lost nickelback Buck Coors, defensive ends Sabastian Harsh and Keelan Cox and wide receiver Gunner Gentry to season-ending injuries in fall camp.

The Pokes still have a grueling physical practice scheduled for Tuesday to prepare for the next leg of the MW race.

“We’re not changing,” Bohl said. “I’m not saying I never have, but I think it’s imperative as we compose our game plans and what activities we do on Tuesday, having a full-padded day is important.”