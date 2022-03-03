Wyoming Cowboys need to get out of late-season funk to secure NCAA Tournament bid

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder embraces analytics.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Wyoming’s head coach is keeping track of the innumerable NCAA Tournament bracket projections out there.

The Cowboys (23-7, 12-5) are obviously trending down after Wednesday’s 64-57 loss at UNLV.

After losing consecutive games for the first time this season, UW’s NET ranking was No. 47 Thursday.

Mountain West rivals San Diego State (26), Colorado State (28) and Boise State (29) have separated from the Pokes in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

UW is projected as a No. 10 seed in Jerry Palm’s latest bracket projection for CBS.

“Not really. At the end of the day, you’ve got to focus on the next game,” Linder said when asked if he’s paying attention to the status of his team’s at-large chances. “Our league is so good. For us to be 12-5 in one of the top six, seven leagues in the country, I think that probably speaks for itself.”

The Pokes have slipped to fourth in the MW standings after losing four of their last six games.

Hunter Maldonado played through an eye injury to lead the team with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Rebels (18-12, 10-7).

UW shot just 34% from the field and appeared fatigued in its penultimate regular-season game.

“Life’s not fair,” Linder said of the Pokes playing three games in five days. “We’ve got to figure out a way to win close games, figure out a way to win the next one and figure out a way to win the conference tournament.”

UW will host Fresno State in the regular-season finale Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., Stadium).

Linder said Maldonado is questionable for what could be his final game in Laramie.

The Cowboys – who have lost 19 consecutive games to UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center – may get a rematch in the quarterfinal round of the MW Tournament if the Rebels hold on to the five seed.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s Boise State, CSU, UNLV, Air Force … we play close games,” Linder said. “That’s how we’re built. I’m not really too concerned in terms of who we play. I just know whatever seed we are, we’re going to be playing against a quality opponent.”

