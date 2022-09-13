Wyoming Cowboys need to get running game in rhythm to keep up with Air Force

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley has already experienced the good, bad and ugly during his three games as Wyoming’s starting quarterback.

The Utah State transfer followed up a dreadful performance at Illinois with a gutty performance against Tulsa and a pedestrian performance against Northern Colorado.

After coming off the bench to lead the Aggies to a win last season at Falcon Stadium, Peasley will try to help the Cowboys find a winning formula against Air Force on Friday at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Pokes understand the spotlight will have to shift from the quarterback to the tailback to make a run at the Falcons.

UW enters the Mountain West opener ranked 70th in the FBS in rushing yards (158 per game). Air Force leads the nation in rushing yards (508.5 ypg) by a large margin.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but I think my boys are ready for it,” running back Titus Swen said. “We have a lot of energy coming into this week.”

Swen was hoping to give his bruised ribs a rest last Saturday with an FCS opponent visiting War Memorial Stadium. Joey Braasch made his first career start and D.Q. James was also in the rotation, but both running backs were banged up during the course of the game against the Bears.

UW had 20 rushing attempts in the first half but only 72 yards.

Swen finished strong with 75 yards and three touchdowns, including two late in the fourth quarter, as the Pokes finally pulled away for a 33-10 victory.

“Titus is doing a good job of just being a good teammate and being out there,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “I’m not sure about the amount of pain he’s in or not. I’ve seen this kid be really tough, so we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I really appreciate his leadership within the unit just saying, we’ve got to get this done together.”

Dawaiian McNeely (48 yards), Braasch (38 yards) and James (12 yards) helped the offensive line wear down UNC’s undersized front.

Swen’s back-breaking 22-yard touchdown run with 3:35 remaining was the longest run of the day for either team.

UW right tackle Frank Crum left the game with an injury and is questionable for Friday. Polasek is confident Caden Barnett, a 6-foot-5, 308-pound redshirt freshmen, can get the job done as he did in the second half against UNC.

“He’s going to have to grow up fast this week,” Polasek said of Barnett. “The coolest part about that is I know his mindset will be, ‘Holy smokes, I might have to detail my preparation. I might have to study a little harder, I’m going to play.’

“I know he wants to do well. He practices his tail off and he’s one of our most physical players on this team.”

Given the Falcons’ prolific, time-consuming triple-option will be a handful for UW’s defense, Polasek understands his unit will have to make the most of every possession they get.

Peasley won a shootout for the Aggies against Air Force last season, but Craig Bohl would rather give counterpart Troy Calhoun a taste of his own medicine with a productive ground-and-pound approach.

“I’m really impressed with their tackling ability, their pursuit angles,” Bohl said of the Falcons defense. “They’re well disciplined. Guys are always in the right spot. If there’s a run that pops, it doesn’t pop for very long.”

Swen’s longest run of the season is 25 yards. Air Force’s Dane Kinamon and Brad Roberts both had 71-yard touchdown runs against Northern Iowa and Roberts had three touchdowns, including a 46-yard score, against Colorado.

During Monday’s media availability, Swen said he was feeling better than he had since suffering the injury in the opener at Illinois and that he will be “80 to 100 percent” healthy for Air Force.

“They’re a good opponent and we know they stay on the field, so we have to stay on the field as much as they do,” Swen said. “As long as we play clean football and play our game, it should be a good game.”