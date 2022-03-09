Wyoming Cowboys open high-stakes Mountain West Tournament with UNLV

LAS VEGAS – The Pokes have 24 wins two years after suffering back-to-back 24-loss seasons.

That is the most wins the program has had during the regular season since the Harry S. Truman administration when Ev Shelton’s squad won 25 games in 1950-51.

Wyoming probably needs one more victory to feel secure about an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys will play No. 5 UNLV in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“The quality of our league from top to bottom,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said when asked to make a case for his team’s inclusion in the 68-team bracket. “It’s one of the tougher leagues in the country. I think that’s been proven. We had to go through a stretch of games there, especially toward the end, not a lot of teams had to endure.

“At the same time, you also don’t want to put your fate in somebody else’s hands. You do that by going and winning the Mountain West Tournament.”

UW has lost 19 consecutive games to the Rebels (18-13) in the Thomas & Mack Center, including a 64-57 defeat eight days ago.

For this meeting the “Jerry Tarkanian Court” has been swapped out for the MW’s postseason hardwood. The Pokes will also have plenty of their own fans for the rematch.

“It’s a neutral game,” Linder said. “We’re not looking at it like we have to go play UNLV on their home court. It is what it is. We know we can only control what we can control, just go out there and try to play as best we can regardless of who it is.”

There will be three all-MW first team players in the spotlight in UW’s Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.

Maldonado, who suffered a painful eye injury in the previous meeting, is expected to be able to play without the protective mask that bothered him during the first half of the overtime win over Fresno State in the regular-season finale.

Despite spending about eight minutes of the first half in the training room, Maldonado finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Rebels.

Ike was 13-for-44 (29.5%) from the field with 32 total points in the losses to Colorado State, San Diego State and UNLV.

“We played some good teams during that stretch,” Linder said. “A lot of those teams try to get the ball out of his hands. UNLV actually played him straight up.

“It’s just part of the growth process. All of us, coaches included, we all needed a day where we didn’t have to do anything. We hadn’t had one of those days in a long time.”

Following the day of rest Sunday, UW recycled the defensive scouting report from its last road game after limiting Hamilton, the MW’s leading score at 21.8 points per game, to 15 points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Ike and Hamilton will likely hit more shots with some time to catch their breath entering the postseason. The key to the game will be which role players deliver in this high-stakes tournament setting.

Royce Hamm Jr. scored 17 points with three made 3-pointers and Justin Webster added 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench in UNLV’s win over the Pokes.

Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden did not score a single point and combined to miss the nine shots they took from the field.

“When we go back and we grade the film, I thought the quality of our shots were really high,” Linder said. “It was just one of those deals where sometimes you just don’t make shots, but also we had a lot of games in a short period of time.

“As many shots as we missed, we were still right there with three or four minutes left. But give them credit, they found a way to make those shots at the end and we didn’t.”

DuSell gave himself a buzz cut after returning to Las Vegas and scored a team-high 21 points against Fresno State. Oden added 14 points and senior forward Hunter Thompson made some key defensive plays guarding 7-foot-1 Orlando Robinson after Ike fouled out.

“We got a little bit of our mojo back,” DuSell said. “Everybody stepping up and playing their role to the best of their ability and being superstars at their individual role.”

UW was in danger of losing for the fifth time in seven games until Maldonado made two free throws with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and two key baskets in overtime against the Bulldogs.

“I was just walking behind him chilling. I knew both of them were going in,” DuSell said of Maldonado’s two made free throws late in regulation. “We didn’t have no choice but for them to go in. I had all faith and all belief he was going to make those. I was just ready to go into overtime.”

The UW-UNLV winner will advance to the semifinals to play either No. 1 Boise State or No. 8 Nevada. The Wolf Pack (13-17) overcame a nine-point deficit to beat No. 9 New Mexico 79-72 in the opening round Wednesday.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.