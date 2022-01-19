Wyoming Cowboys play without Graham Ike, survive a scare from San Jose State Spartans

LARAMIE – Graham Ike opted out with Jeff Linder’s blessing.

Wyoming’s star forward joined fellow starter Xavier DuSell and reserve guard Kenny Foster on the bench in street clothes for the Cowboys’ conference home opener.

Ike, the Mountain West’s leading scorer, banged his surgically-repaired right knee on the floor at Nevada and decided not to play Wednesday night as a precaution.

The Cowboys, who still had floor general Hunter Maldonado and sharpshooter Drake Jeffries to lead the way, defeated San Jose State 84-69 at the Arena-Auditorium to improve to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in MW play.

“His future is too bright in basketball to where we want to put him in harm’s way,” Linder said of Ike, who is averaging 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds during a spectacular start to his sophomore season. “I told him, it’s your decision and you know what your body feels like. We’ll support you any way. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re here to do. My job is to protect him for the rest of his playing career and make sure that’s right.

UW will take Thursday off to exhale after squandering a 17-point lead before regrouping for a third win in five days following the program's three-week pause due to COVID-19 postponements.

Linder said there’s a chance Ike could play Saturday against New Mexico. DuSell and Foster are also expected to return to the lineup soon.

“Gutsy effort on our guys’ part,” Linder said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

The Pokes found themselves deadlocked 55-55 with 12:32 remaining after a 32-15 run by the Spartans (7-9, 0-4).

True freshman Noah Reynolds finished a drive with an authoritative dunk, and Brendan Wenzel hit a 3-pointer during a 7-0 counterpunch.

Back-to-back 3s by Reynolds and Maldonado and a pair of rim-rattling dunks by Jeremiah Oden provided the knockout.

“We were just focused on rallying for stops and offensively we knew it would come,” the unflappable Reynolds said after finishing 5-for-7 from the field with 14 points in 27 minutes off the bench. "Really the main focused was getting stops.”

UW led 45-37 at the intermission after shooting 9-for-17 on 3s with Jeffries knocking down five shots behind the arc.

After Jeffries buried four deep shots in a span of 4 minutes, 11 seconds, SJSU head coach Tim Miles called a timeout to loudly remind his team about the scouting report on No. 0.

Then Maldonado – who missed a dunk at Nevada – crossed his man over for a thunderous slam and Jeffries hit a contested 3 to give the Pokes a 29-14 lead.

“It’s huge,” Maldonado said of Jeffries following up his 20-point first half in Reno with another shooting clinic to set the tone Wednesday. “He had like five (3-pointers) in the first 10 minutes of this game. It just makes the spacing so much easier when we get down and get the post touches because they’re so worried about him.

Reynolds hit back-to-back corner 3s, and Hunter Thompson ended the barrage with his second 3 of the half to make the score 40-23 with 4:01 remaining.

The Spartans held UW without a field goal for the rest of the half and had the crowd of 4,371 feeling nervous after tying the score twice in the second half.

“There’s no excuses,” Maldonado said. “I think we just had a mental lapse. In games like this that are back-to-back-to-back, we’ve got to find ways to make sure we can’t have those mental lapses. Because teams like Boise (State) and CSU at the top of the conference will make you pay. And San Jose State made us pay, came all the way back.”

Maldonado, who set a program record for assists in a half with 10 before the intermission, finished with 20 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Jeffries and Wenzel had 15 points each and Oden matched Reynolds with 14 points as the Cowboys shot 58% from the field without two starters.

UW also out-rebounded SJSU 30-26 and had a 32-30 scoring edge in the paint without the dominant 6-foot-9 Ike.

“Missing a guy like Graham Ike, he’s irreplaceable,” Reynolds said. “We knew we’d have to have different guys step up and be more aggressive tonight. We obviously weren’t able to play through the post as much. We did through Maldo. I thought we did a pretty good job of adjusting.”

The Cowboys improved to 19-2 all-time against SJSU, including 10-0 in Laramie.

