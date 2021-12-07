Wyoming Cowboys ready for marquee non-conference game at No. 11 Arizona Wildcats

LARAMIE — The stakes were much greater ago when Steve McClain’s Cowboys, a No. 11 seed, nearly upset Lute Olson’s Wildcats in the second round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

Two decades later, Wyoming has another chance to raise its national profile against No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday at the McKale Center in Tucson (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

The Cowboys (8-0), who were No. 9 in the NET rankings and one of 12 undefeated teams entering Tuesday’s games, are looking to make a statement against tradition-rich powerhouse Arizona.

The Wildcats (7-0) lead the NCAA in scoring (91.3 points per game), are second in field-goal percentage defense (34.0%) and have a scoring margin of plus-45.3 in their four home games.

UW is averaging 82.2 points (36th) and holding opponents to 36.1% shooting (10th).

“The Cowboys are looking forward to a great opportunity. That’s ultimately what it is. Nothing changes in terms of what we’re trying to do,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you look at both teams from a statistical standpoint, offensively and defensively, we’re both elite in both areas.”

Arizona, which will try to create a frenetic tempo, features 6-foot-6 guard Bennedict Mathurin (16.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and a two-headed monster in the post with 6-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis (15.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and 7-1 center Christian Koloko (15.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg).

The Pokes will counter with senior point-forward Hunter Maldonado (18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and forwards Graham Ike (20.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg) and Jeremiah Oden (10.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

“It’s just another game. We’re going in to win, and everybody on our team has that mentality,” Oden said. “Playing in the Mountain West, we’re going to be playing a lot of good teams this season, and this is another one of them.”

The Wildcats defeated then-No. 4 Michigan 80-62 and are coming off a 90-62 victory at Oregon State in their Pac-12 opener.

UW has already won three true road games at Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton.

“I’m really looking forward to showing what we can do, guard Brendan Wenzel said after scoring 11 points off the bench during the Cowboys’ 79-58 win over McNeese State last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. “We’ve been proving a lot of people wrong. I’m ready to go in there to Arizona and keep proving people wrong. It’s going to be a good game.”

Linder had the marquee non-conference game on the schedule before Arizona counterpart Tommy Lloyd, one of his closest friends in the profession, was hired to replace Sean Miller.

The two used to compete against each other in the West Coast Conference when Linder was an assistant at San Francisco and Lloyd was an assistant at Gonzaga.

Both coaches have their teams off to perfectly surprising starts.

UW was picked to finish tied for eighth in the preseason MWC poll, and Arizona was picked to finish tied for fourth in the preseason Pac-12 poll.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Coach Lloyd has up his sleeve,” Linder said. “I have a lot of respect for him and his basketball acumen. For 20 years we’ve shared a lot of basketball thoughts and theories. I’ve got an idea of what he might do or might not do. I’m sure he knows I’m going to try to do something. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be the players on the floor.

“Both teams have good players, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond in one of the better places to play in college basketball.”

Whether the Pokes pull off a monumental upset this time or suffer their first defeat of the season, they will have to regroup quickly.

UW faces another quality opponent in Utah Valley on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.