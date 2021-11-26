Wyoming Cowboys ready to say aloha to seniors, improve bowl chances with win over Hawaii

LARAMIE -- Aloha means goodbye for some notable Wyoming players on senior day at War Memorial Stadium.

But the Cowboys should have an opportunity to play again in the postseason with a victory over Hawaii in the regular-season and home finale on Saturday (1 p.m., no television).

UW became bowl eligible with last week’s dominant 44-17 road victory at Mountain Division champion Utah State and can finish 7-5 overall with a win over the Warriors (5-7).

Both teams are 2-5 in conference play.

Hawaii upset then-No. 18 Fresno State early in the season and ended a five-game MWC losing streak with a 50-45 win over Colorado State last week in Honolulu.

The Cowboys, who snapped a four game skid with a 31-17 win over the rival Rams on Nov. 6, will honor a senior class that includes Butkus Ward finalist Chad Muma, star running back Xazavian Valladay and standout defensive end Garrett Crall.

“Standing in the tunnel, it’s going to hit me that it is real and it is all coming to an end,” Crall said of his emotions playing in the final home game of his career. “I’ll probably shed some tears, but I'm a guy that likes to be happy. I don't like to focus on: it's sad that it's over. I’m happy that it happened.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl credits the senior leadership for helping to keep the locker room from dividing after a 4-0 start turned into a 5-5 record as the offense sputtered during the 1-5 start to MWC play.

The Pokes put their most complete game of the season together in Logan, Utah, as Levi Williams passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns, Titus Swen rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Cameron Stone returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Utah State (9-3, 6-2) still advanced to the MWC title game to face No. 21 San Diego State after defeating New Mexico 35-10 on Friday in Albuquerque.

“That’s the best game we’ve played so far this season, especially in conference,” said Valladay, who finished with 145 yards rushing and will leave second on UW’s all-time rushing list. “Going on the road with our backs was against the wall and playing physical, playing hard and playing fast definitely felt good.

“I think we have our three trophies right now in Laramie after getting that Bridger’s Rifle.”

Before grabbing Jim Bridger’s Rifle back from the Aggies at Maverik Stadium, the Cowboys’ best performance of the season was during the Border War victory to get the Bronze Boot back from CSU.

Now the Cowboys will try to retain the Paniolo Trophy, which has been in their possession since the 31-7 victory over Hawaii in 2020, by keeping the Warriors winless in MWC road games this season.

UW’s last home loss in the series, which it leads 15-10, was in 1991.

“This season didn’t go quite the way we wanted it to, but we can still finish strong on Saturday and definitely get that win for them,” sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate said of the seniors. “I know they’re looking forward to it. It should be a fun one.”

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has completed 54.7% of his passes for 2,470 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. The junior, despite being sacked 27 times for minus-164 yards, has 256 net rushing yards and two touchdowns.

UW’s defense bruised and battered Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner as cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon held their own in man coverage with one of the nation’s most productive wide receiver tandems in Deven Thompkins and Brandon Bowling.

The Pokes are fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed (164.3 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (333.6 yards per game).

This will be the last time fans get to see Muma and Valladay, who will enter the NFL draft instead of using the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA during the pandemic, and super seniors like Crall making plays at War Memorial Stadium.

UW’s sixth-year seniors still have an opportunity to go to their fourth bowl game and finishing with their fourth eight-win season.

“It's mind boggling. I've never had a season go this fast in my life,” Crall said. “Winning this game and going to a bowl would mean a lot to see everything through, see everything out right. Obviously, there was some doubt to see what was going to happen with the season at some point.

“I think we would be able to honestly say we left this place better than we found it. So that's what we want to do.”

