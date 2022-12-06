Wyoming Cowboys running back Joey Braasch will be in spotlight during Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – Joey Braasch has been patient in the portal era.

Braasch, Wyoming’s fourth string running back for most of the regular season, will be featured against in the backfield against Ohio during the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

Titus Swen was dismissed from the team after becoming the 12th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James, who combined for another 722 yards rushing, will not be available for the bowl due to injuries.

That leaves Braasch as RB1.

“I think he has a lot of talent,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said. “Obviously he hasn’t played a lot, but I know he’s excited for his opportunity just to get out on the field and show what he can do. He’s a big back and he’s actually really fast, runs the ball really well.”

Braasch, who did not see any action in 2020 or 2021, is still listed as a redshirt freshman. He played in eight games with one spot start this season, finishing with 29 carries for 95 yards during the Cowboys' 7-5 campaign.

Those diehard fans in attendance for the spring game have already witnessed flashes of brilliance from Braasch, who rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries on that chilly April afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who was unable to participate in the Arizona Bowl press conference while on a recruiting trip, watched the annual Brown vs. Gold game from the press box level.

“You can just look at the tempo of the game,” Bohl said. “You also are able to appreciate some of the speed from a bird’s eye view, like when Joey Braasch took off. I saw him just outrun an angle, and that’s just really impressive.”

Braasch was not discouraged during fall camp when Swen was anointed the starter with McNeely and James as the primary backups.

“I definitely feel like just coming here as a running back you know you’re going to probably have to wait your turn a little bit,” said Braasch, a three-star recruit from Colombus, Nebraska. “We’ve just got good backs that come in and out. You’ve got to develop some patience to be here, honestly, but it’s still a good feeling because you know you’re at the right place.”

Redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn, true freshman LJ Richardson and walk-on fullback Dalton Strouss are also expected to get reps at running back when UW begins bowl practices later this week.

Despite the attrition, the Pokes will lean on the running game with Peasley, who struggled during the 30-0 loss to Fresno State, losing No. 1 wide receiver Joshua Cobbs to the portal Monday.

The Cowboys are 37th in the FBS in rushing yards (187.8 per game) and Ohio is 56th in rushing yards allowed (143.7 per game).

“Joey will step into the role right away and there will be a couple other kids who get reps in practice,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “We’ll find two or three running backs to play, and they’ll be good.”

Levi Williams passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start subbing for an injured Sean Chambers during the Pokes’ win over Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

Now Braasch will have a chance to step into the spotlight in place of Swen.

“Being a Wyoming Cowboy running back, you know you’re going to have some big weight on your shoulders, and you’ve got to perform,” a prescient Braasch said during fall camp.