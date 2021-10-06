Wyoming Cowboys running back Valladay could be X factor against Air Force

The Cowboys did not get a chance to atone for the dreadful performance last season when the Falcons canceled their trip to Laramie due to COVID-19 issues. Of course, UW would have been without Chambers again and was still struggling mightily in the passing game.

"The last time we went down there, things didn’t go in our favor," wide receiver Isaiah Neyor noted. "We’re coming back with a lot to go achieve and find a way to get this victory."

UW head coach Craig Bohl's team will have to give Air Force a taste of its own medicine to be successful.

“We need to be really physical and disciplined at the point of attack,” Bohl said. “We need to establish the line of scrimmage, we need to tackle well and we need to defend the pass well. So there’s a lot on our plate.”

The Falcons (4-1, 1-1) are averaging 367.4 rushing yards per game and are second in the FBS in time of possession at 37 minutes, 31 seconds per game.

Fullback Brad Roberts has rushed for 540 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Haaziq Daniels has added 419 yards and eight touchdowns through five games.

UW’s offense is hoping to counter Air Force’s top-ranked rushing attack with a balanced approach led by a healthy Chambers and a well-rested Valladay.