Wyoming Cowboys seeking first-ever road win over Boise State Broncos

BOISE, Idaho – Joe Glenn and Dave Christensen, like most visiting coaches that have stepped on the blue turf, had an agonizing time here.

The only Wyoming head coach to experience the thrill of victory in Albertsons Stadium was Craig Bohl.

And Bohl had a bucket of potatoes dumped on his head afterwards.

UW, which is 1-14 all-time against Boise State, including 0-7 in road games, will try to break through against the Broncos under the Friday night lights.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on FS1.

The Cowboys (5-4, 1-4 Mountain West) snatched the Bronze Boot back after a 31-17 win over Colorado State last Saturday to end a four-game losing skid.

Many of the current players participated in the excruciating 20-17 overtime road loss to Boise State in 2019 and the frustrating 17-9 home loss to the Broncos in the 2020 finale.

This has also been an uneven season for first-year Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, whose team has top-25 road wins over BYU and Fresno State but lost its last three home games.

The preseason Mountain Division favorite Broncos (5-4, 3-2 MW) can still get to the conference championship game but will need Utah State and Air Force to lose one more game each.

“They’re still Boise and they’re still a solid powerhouse in our conference,” UW defensive end Victor Jones said. “I’m going to go into the game like I do every single week, not taking anyone lightly. It’s not really about the opponent sometimes, it’s about how you play.”

Jones and he Pokes’ defensive line, which is expected to be without Solomon Byrd for the rest of the season, will have to get some pressure on Hank Bachmeier.

Boise State’s veteran quarterback has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,486 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of Bachmeier. “There can be a rush coming at him and everything else and he’s going to stand in and throw the ball. He has a good supply of people to get the ball to.”

Khalil Shakir has been Bachmeier’s favorite target throughout their decorated careers together and leads the team with 56 receptions for 844 yards and five touchdowns.

George Holani sparked the Broncos’ struggling running game last week with 21 carries for 117 yards in the 40-14 win at Fresno State.

“Their team is playing at a really high level,” Bohl said. “I think we showed what type of team we can be this last Saturday, but we’ll need to make improvements on that.”

The Cowboys rushed for 385 yards against the rival Rams. Titus Swen led the way with a career-high 167 yards, and Xazavian Valladay moved up to No. 2 on the program’s career rushing list after finishing with 76 yards and a touchdown.

“We’d like to be a run-first football team,” Bohl said. “We need to be able to throw the ball explosively, but when we do call up a running play we need to get productivity out of it. The last several weeks we have.”

Making his second start of the season, quarterback Levi Williams ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and passed for 92 yards and two scores.

Isaiah Neyor has caught four touchdown passes over the last two games from Williams.

“It is encouraging,” Bohl said of the progress the offense has made after going 11 quarters without a touchdown during the four-game losing streak. “I thought Levi played well. He certainly took care of the ball better. Isaiah Neyor is really a gifted player. …

“That combination is really helpful and it’s going to be important that we build on that in the future.”

The winner of Friday’s Boise State-UW game will be bowl-eligible with two games remaining in the regular season. However, the competition to play in the postseason will be heated considering the MWC has five bowl tie-ins and already has five bowl-eligible teams.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.