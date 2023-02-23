LARAMIE – Both sides of the Border War would love to live by the old sports cliché and throw the records out this year.

This has been a painful season for Wyoming and Colorado State on the hardwood with the rivals stuck together at the bottom of the Mountain West standings entering Friday’s matchup at Moby Arena (7:30 p.m., FS1).

The Cowboys (8-19, 3-12), who snapped an eight-game losing with a 58-57 win in the first meeting on Jan. 21, are motivated to sweep the season series for the first time since 2015-16.

The Rams (12-16, 4-11) can make sure UW finishes alone in last place with a win to earn the split.

“You don't have to get them up for that game," UW assistant Ken DeWeese said of motivating the Pokes. "I know they'll probably have a good crowd and that'll be a big deal. It always is. We know what that game is. Our guys know. It's important to them, it's important to our staff and it's important to CSU's staff.

“I think that'll be one where you have to kind of throw everything out. Everybody is going to compete in that one. At the end of the day, if we can keep this same defensive effort and this same defensive focus, we'll give ourselves a chance to win."

UW head coach Jeff Linder, who missed Tuesday’s 65-55 loss to Utah State to be with his ailing father, was back at practice in Laramie on Thursday and is expected to return to the bench for the Border War.

The Pokes’ effort on the defensive end has been better over the last two weeks but a scoring drought of 8 minutes, 26 seconds down the stretch was too much to overcome against Utah State.

Xavier DuSell scored a season-high 21 points and Hunter Maldonado added 11 points while passing former teammate Justin James for third on UW’s all-time scoring list with 2,071 career points.

“We’re looking forward to the great atmosphere it’s always going to be when we have that matchup,” DuSell said of playing in Fort Collins.

Noah Reynolds, who scored 17 points and hit the game-winning free throws against CSU last month, is out for the stretch run due to concussions. Graham Ike will not play this season but is expected to be on the visiting bench Friday at Moby Arena.

Isaiah Stevens, who is now second on the Rams’ all-time scoring list with 1,699 career points, leads the MW in assists (6.4 per game) and is second in the conference in scoring (18.5 ppg). The dynamic point guard has 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the previous meeting with UW.

The Cowboys lead the series 138-101 and have split the last 20 games with the Rams.

“These guys come in every day with the right perspective and the right attitude," DeWeese said. "We didn't have a shoot-around (Tuesday) or practice (Monday) where guys are hanging their heads and feeling sorry for themselves. It's been a brutal season. There's no two ways around it.”

A Border War sweep would certainly give UW a boost entering senior night for Maldonado and Hunter Thompson against Nevada on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.