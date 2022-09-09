Wyoming Cowboys set to host Northern Colorado Bears at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s season was not going to be defined by what happened on a sweltering August afternoon in muggy Big Ten territory.

That was the mindset head coach Craig Bohl had entering the Tuesday practice following the Pokes’ 38-6 loss at Illinois.

“I told them right before, this is going to be a grinder and we’re going to grind the … I’m not going to say what words I said,” Bohl said. “Just understand you’re going to walk off this field today with your tongue dragging. … They responded.”

UW’s young squad had a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and two passing touchdowns during last week’s 40-37 double-overtime victory over Tulsa.

The Cowboys (1-1) will have a little more swagger in their steps when they run onto the field to play Northern Colorado on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

“Building that confidence is huge. Contributing in all three phases is the mark of a good football team,” UW cornerbacks coach and co-special teams coordinator Benny Boyd said. “We showed what we’re capable of. We’re excited to move forward, but it’s a lot easier to make corrections after you win than it is with the alternative.

“It could be a huge galvanizing moment for our football program and hopefully we can springboard into some more success.”

Jordan Bertagnole forced a fumble that Easton Gibbs recovered for a touchdown, and the Pokes finished with four sacks against the Golden Hurricane.

However, senior quarterback Davis Brin still carved the secondary up for 460 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Bears (0-1) have two former Power 5 quarterbacks in Dylan McCaffrey (Michigan transfer) and Jacob Sirmon (Washington transfer). The duo combined for 427 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception during UNC’s 46-34 loss to Houston Baptist.

“They can learn a ton,” Boyd said of the experience his cornerbacks accrued trying to cover Tulsa’s dynamic receivers. “We can practice and talk about things and show things on film until we’re blue in the face, but honestly that is one of the tougher skills in football to play someone man to man when they’re going forward, you’re going backwards. They know where you’re going, you don’t.

“Having success against a really quality opponent can be good for us, if we learn from some of the mistakes that we made and keep moving forward.”

UW ranks 103rd in the FBS in points allowed (37.5 ppg) and 116th in yards allowed (490.0 ypg), but defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel believes this non-conference schedule is more challenging the 2021 slate when the Pokes started 4-0.

“Our big message to everybody through two games is we’ve had stretches of being real good and stretches of being really inconsistent against good people,” Sawvel said. “This isn’t UConn and Ball State from last year, this has been two much higher level opponents.”

UNC is an FCS program, but third-year head coach Ed McCaffrey has improved the talent level on the roster with 17 FBS transfers.

Under Bohl, the Cowboys have a history of playing close games against FCS teams, including last year’s 17-14 nail-biter against Montana State.

“We cannot look down upon them because they’re an FCS opponent,” wide receiver Will Pelissier said. “They’re a very good team and they play in the Big Sky, which is one of the best conferences in the FCS, so we’ve got to put all of our focus on them.

“We can’t get lost in this win against Tulsa. I mean, it was an awesome win, but we can’t get caught up in that. We have to switch our focus to Northern Colorado right now.”

Pelissier caught Andrew Peasley’s first touchdown pass as UW’s starting quarterback. The Utah State transfer also connected with Joshua Cobbs for a game-tying score late in regulation and finished 20-for-30 passing for 256 yards.

It was an impressive turnaround for Peasley, who was 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards with an interception against Illinois.

“Just throughout the whole last week of practice, he approached it with a new mindset,” tight end Parker Christensen said of Peasley’s demeanor after the weak Week 0 performance. “He was getting a lot of criticism and stuff like that. It really says a lot about him how he was able to push that to the side. His approach to last week was awesome. He was very uplifting with the guys.”

UW fans can only hope the Tuesday practice leading into this matchup with the Bears was as intense as the one that led to the win over Tulsa.

“Tuesday before practice, (Bohl) came out and said, basically, this is going to be a banger,” Bertagnole said of the approach to the Illinois loss. “Tuesday practice is pretty much a reflection of how the game is going to turn out because that’s our longest practice and it’s our most physical practice.

“How guys respond in those times when you know you’ve still got … you look at the clock expecting it to be almost over for practice and you just are like, dang, I’ve still got an hour of this and your body is hurting.”

The Pokes came out of the excruciating home opener healthy, although running back Titus Swen is still dealing with bruised ribs.

UW will try to get the ground game back on track after Peasley led the way with 45 yards against Tulsa. UNC allowed Houston Baptist to rush for 207 yards and average 5.0 yards per carry.

Swen lost a fumble at the 5-yard line with a chance to beat the Golden Hurricane in regulation. Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James and Joey Braasch are available to pick of the slack if RB1 is still hurting Saturday.

Peasley spread his 20 completions between nine different targets last week. UNC gained 548 yards of offense but allowed 512 yards in its opener.

“I know that we have a lot of play-makers on this offense and that we can go out there and compete with the best of them,” Pelissier said. “(Beating Tulsa) definitely gives us some confidence and shows everybody on this team that we’ve got some heart.

“That wasn’t an easy win at all. It showed us what we can do and the potential we have. We’ve just got to continue to grow off of that.”