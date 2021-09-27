Wyoming Cowboys shift focus to Mountain West play after 4-0 start

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is ready to move on to Mountain West play.
But the head coach did take a moment to enjoy the program’s best start to a season since 1996 after Wyoming finished its non-conference schedule 4-0 with a 24-22 victory at UConn this past Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut.
“I think that’s a heck of an accomplishment by this football team,” Bohl said during his Monday's press conference. “However, that needs to be framed. This football team can play a heck of a lot better than what it did.”
UW allowed the struggling Huskies (0-5) to make some big plays on special teams and in the passing game. The Pokes were also penalized nine times for 99 yards.
"We gave them some lifelines of hope," Bohl said after watching the comedy of errors again on film.
The team will use its open date to make corrections while also looking ahead to the Oct. 9 road game at Air Force (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
UW's roster is pretty healthy. Tight end Treyton Welch is still making his way back from a sprained ankle suffered against Ball State, and left guard Eric Abojei has been dealing with neck stingers.
“There’s always kind of a measured decision you make as a head coach what you do,” Bohl said on whether to rest players or keep pushing. “It will be an important week for us. We’ll strike a balance. This Air Force team is going to give us a big, big challenge.”
While the Cowboys are enjoying their open date Saturday, the Falcons (3-1, 0-1) will play at New Mexico (4:30 p.m., FS2).
“The price of poker is going up,” Bohl said of shifting the focus to competing for a MWC title.
Despite UW being favored by more than four touchdowns at UConn, Bohl was pleased the Cowboys were able to overcome a 13-0 first-half deficit and rally for their third fourth-quarter comeback victory of the season.
Minnesota, a 31-point favorite over Bowling Green, lost 14-10 at home to the struggling Falcons, who had not defeated an FBS team since Nov. 2, 2019.
“I think there’s some other schools that would gladly change places with us that had a game like that and didn’t come up with a W,” Bohl said.
Even though UW won in another “unconventional way,” Bohl said there is something special about the chemistry the group developed on the field over the first month of the season.
“The team believes they will find a way to win,” Bohl said. “The resiliency and the closeness of this team is an X factor. … Everybody seems to be pitching in to contribute to this 4-0 start.”
