Wyoming Cowboys shift focus to Mountain West play after 4-0 start

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is ready to move on to Mountain West play.

But the head coach did take a moment to enjoy the program’s best start to a season since 1996 after Wyoming finished its non-conference schedule 4-0 with a 24-22 victory at UConn this past Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut.

“I think that’s a heck of an accomplishment by this football team,” Bohl said during his Monday's press conference. “However, that needs to be framed. This football team can play a heck of a lot better than what it did.”

UW allowed the struggling Huskies (0-5) to make some big plays on special teams and in the passing game. The Pokes were also penalized nine times for 99 yards.

"We gave them some lifelines of hope," Bohl said after watching the comedy of errors again on film.

The team will use its open date to make corrections while also looking ahead to the Oct. 9 road game at Air Force (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

UW's roster is pretty healthy. Tight end Treyton Welch is still making his way back from a sprained ankle suffered against Ball State, and left guard Eric Abojei has been dealing with neck stingers.