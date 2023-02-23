ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jacob White got the Cowboys off to a fast start on Thursday at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The sophomore broke the Wyoming school record in the 5000M race with an altitude-converted time of 13 minutes, 56.31 seconds.

White broke the record held since 2007 to notch a third-place finish and three points for the Cowboys.

Mason Norman, Josh Rodgers and Trevor Stephen were in the same 5000M race as White with Norman finishing the highest amongst the three. Norman’s converted time of 14:10.59 was good for 10th place at the meet. Leah Christians was the top finisher for the Cowgirls on the women’s side of the event. Christians ran a time of 17:20.10, good for 14th place.

Sage Coventry and the men kicked off day one of the Heptathlon on Thursday. Coventry ran a 7.25 in the 60, jumped 21-8.25 in the Long Jump and 6-4.25 in the High Jump and threw 42-11.5 in the Shot Put. Out of the eight competitors, Coventry didn’t finish below fourth in a single event and sits in third place overall with 2,941 points. Elijah Scott of Colorado State sits in the top spot with 2,979 points.

In the Distance Medley Relay, the Cowgirl team of Kylie Simshauser, Jenae Ramirez, Kaylee Kearse and Hailey Uhre went 12:01.00 for a seventh-place finish while the Cowboy team of Albert Steiner, Carson Kaminsky, Tristan Kneuppel and Ryker Holtzen went 10:05.18 for sixth.

At the end of day one the Cowboys sit in fourth place as a team with nine points while the Cowgirls slot in at ninth with two points.

The Pokes are back in action Friday with a bunch of prelims dominating the day. However, the final will be held in the weight throw, long jump, the men’s pole vault and the women’s high jump.